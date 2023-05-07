FYI Calendar: “Collected,” an evening of theater with the new Theatre Collective, is tonight at T2

May 7 (Sunday)

Arkansas Pottery Festival -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. Free. 571-2706.

Sunday Reset -- Sound bath with Tammy Mores of Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10:30 a.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $10. themomentary.org.

Poetry Reading -- With Poet Laureate Suzanne Underwood, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sunday Music -- With Zane Jeffrey, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

In Concert -- Tim Eriksen, 1:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Waterfalls -- With outdoors writer Flip Putthoff, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

SoNA Beyond -- Transcending Words, with the Symphony of NWA and UA Program in Creative Writing, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"The Shadow Box" -- A look at three families facing death and learning about life, 2 p.m. May 7, 8 p.m. May 11-13, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $20-$40. arkansaspublictheatre.org or 631-8988.

"Collected" -- An evening of theater with the new Theatre Collective, 5-7 p.m., The Commons at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Free. Visit Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas on Facebook.

"Chicken & Biscuits" -- Two rival sisters are trying to bury their father without killing each other first, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through May 14, West Theatre at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

__

May 8 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk -- "The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot" by Marianne Cronin, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club -- "Protecting Caroline" by Susan Stoker, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Career Exploration -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Auditions -- For "Sylvia" by A.R. Gurney, 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

May 9 (Tuesday)

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn -- Artificial Intelligence with author Karen Kilroy, noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

NWA Letter Writers -- 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

First Edition Book Club -- "The Jetsetters" by Amanda Eyre Ward, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Writers Night -- Come to meet other writers and share encouragement and resources, 6:30 p.m., Pearl's Books in downtown Fayetteville. Events will continue on the second Tuesday of each month. pearlsbooks.com.

__

May 10 (Wednesday)

Artist Demo -- With Wren of Talisman Hall, 11 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Flower Bundling Workshop -- With Eden's Botanicals, 5:30 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $25. themomentary.org.

__

May 11 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "Wonderland" by Zoje Stage, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club -- 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Film Screening -- "Dirt" and "Villines Farm: Eight Generations of Farming," 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Hosted by Arkansas Cinema Society. Free. arkansascinemasociety.org.

__

May 12 (Friday)

"Silence in the Jungle" -- Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. May 12, May 20, May 27, June 3, June 9, June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

__

May 13 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sewing Class -- Lotus bag, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Bluebird Society -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Words on Birds -- With Still on the Hill, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Fashion Machine -- Kids will have a chance to remake an outfit of a person selected from a live audience, 2 or 7 p.m., Yvonne Richardson Center in Fayetteville. Hosted by Artosphere. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere/fashion-machine1.

Artist Reception -- For "Overgrown" by Acadia Kandora, 3-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

In Concert -- Ashtyn Barbaree, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

May 14 (Sunday)

Mother's Day in the Garden -- With local vendors, craft station and garden tours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Register at gozarks.org/event/mothers-day-in-the-garden.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

FYI: An Entertainment Calendar "The Shadow Box" — A look at three families facing death and learning about life, 2 p.m. May 7, 8 p.m. May 11-13, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $20-$40. arkansaspublictheatre.org or 631-8988. FYI Calendar: "Collected," an evening of theater with the new Theatre Collective, is tonight at T2

