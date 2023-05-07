FYI Calendar: Film night May 11 features documentary on cycling

May 7 (Sunday)

Guided Tour -- RAM Invitational "Odyssey," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org. Gallery tours any time are available by calling 785-2787.

May 8 (Monday)

Monday Night Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

May 9 (Tuesday)

Fort Smith Museum of History -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 320 Rogers Ave. $2-$7. fortsmithmuseum.org.

Pickleball At The Bakery -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. 434-8631.

May 10 (Wednesday)

May Birthday Celebrations -- 5-10 p.m., Fort Smith Brewing Co. fortsmithbrewing.com.

Wednesday Night Cornhole -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

May 11 (Thursday)

Adult Recess -- Paper Bag Wreath, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Drop In and Draw -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Sit & Stitch -- Cross-stitch, embroider, knit or crochet together, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Authors in the Afternoon -- With Tommy B. Smith, author of "Oblivion's Child," 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

May 13 (Saturday)

Fort Smith Farmers Market -- 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith. Free. 461-5878.

Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market -- Hispanic Fiesta with music, food, farm and artisan vendors and more, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 7300 Ellis St. in Fort Smith. Free. ChaffeeCrossingfam.com.

Old Timers Day Steampunk Festival -- With live music, vendors, steampunk exhibits, costume contests, food trucks and more. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 13 & 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14, Main Street in Van Buren. facebook.com/OldTimersDaySteampunkFestival.

Fort Smith Trolley Museum -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 S. Fourth St. Ride the streetcar 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. $2-$4. 783-0205, fstm.org.

RAM Saturday -- Make and take projects for all ages, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

In Concert -- Ashtyn Barbaree, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Hoppy Hour Comedy Show -- 7:30-9 p.m., Fort Smith Brewing Co. $12-$20. fortsmithbrewing.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com