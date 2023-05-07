Greenwood Parks Commission approves splash pad project design; parks director hopes for May 2024 opening

GREENWOOD -- The city intends to open a new splash pad at Bell Park next year.

Casey Craig, parks director, said the Parks Commission approved an initial design proposal for the splash pad project at a meeting April 28. Craig estimated a groundbreaking for the project will happen in September and hopes to have it open by Memorial Day of 2024.

Cinda Bell, a Parks Commission member, said the commission is glad to get to this point with the splash pad project and can't wait to see it in Bell Park.

"This is a project that we have been looking at for almost as long as the Parks Commission has been in existence," Bell said. "We know the community has always wanted something like this in the way of a water feature, and we've been actually working at getting this going for many years now."

"Since we've decided on the design and put it out there to the public, there's just been wonderful response to it, so I have no doubt that there's a real need for something like this in Greenwood and we're just excited about it."

Mayor Doug Kinslow said in December he believed the city had been discussing how to develop a splash pad for at least 15 years. He has said a splash pad would give children a new, readily accessible water feature allowing them to have fun in the summer for free, and acknowledged some aren't able to get to the nearby Parrot Island, a water park Fort Smith jointly owns with Sebastian County.

The planned splash pad, as per the design proposed by Vortex Aquatic Structures International, will encompass 4,995 square feet, according to a budget overview Craig provided. Craig said of that, 2,770 square feet will be dedicated to the splash pad itself while 2,185 square feet will be for concrete and shade seating around the splash pad. The proposal also includes 22 water spray features with which children could interact.

In addition, Vortex's proposal states the nature-themed splash pad will feature a toddler bay area for smaller children and an action bay it describes as a "high energy group play area for the more adventurous."

However, Craig said MAHG Architecture in Fort Smith, the company designing the project, still has design work to finish with Vortex. MAHG will then work with Van Buren-based Hawkins-Weir Engineers to start bringing utilities to the site, namely water and sewer services.

"Once that's in place, they'll start dirtwork, or site preparation, to actually pour just a gigantic concrete pad," Craig said.

Vortex's proposal was one of three designs the Parks Commission reviewed and considered April 28 from companies MAHG subcontracted, according to Craig.

Bell said she believed the commission liked the overall design of Vortex's proposal better than those of other companies due to it not being as "simplified" and having a more natural look, among other reasons. Bell said the incorporation of seating and shaded areas for parents appealed to the commission as well, though she noted the design is preliminary.

"Obviously, we will make changes as we go along, probably," Bell said.

Craig has said the splash pad will be built within about 19 acres adjacent to Bell Park. The project will include a building with two restrooms and utility equipment the splash pad requires. There will also be a 20-space parking lot.

The City Council approved buying the land to expand Bell Park in November 2019. The land came with a purchase price not to exceed $10,000 per acre for a total of $194,700.

The total estimated cost for the splash pad project is $972,377, according to the budget overview. That money will come from multiple sources, Craig said. The Parks Department plans to take out a $500,000 five-year operational loan from Farmers Bank with 4.5% interest before the groundbreaking.

Tom Marsh, city finance director, said in December the City Council would need to approve any loan in connection with the project. Craig said the Parks Department will request the loan a month before approaching Farmers Bank about it.

The city will also use a 50-50 matching grant totaling $239,278 the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism awarded the project last year, a yearly $20,000 grant provided by the city Advertising and Promotion Commission for five years and money from the Parks Department's 0.25% share of Greenwood's 2% city sales tax, according to Craig.

Craig said the splash pad will use a system that will recirculate water after it's shot out of the ground and caught by drains. This will minimize water use and waste.

"The sustainability piece of the project is really huge for us," Craig said. "We have the desire to use the resources that we have as responsibly as we possibly can, and using a recirculation system is, by far and away, the best option to have a sustainable splash pad that we can rely on for years to be just an awesome service to our community."

The Parks Department intends to have the splash pad open from Memorial Day to Labor Day after it's finished, according to Craig.

Workers construct a bridge Thursday at Greenwood Lake in Greenwood. During a recent meeting, the Greenwood Parks Commission approved the design for a new splash pad at Bell Park. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



