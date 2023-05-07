Hogs pound ‘Dogs in run-rule victory

The University of Arkansas baseball team continues to dominate Mississippi State.

The No. 6 Razorbacks pounded the Bulldogs 14-2 on Saturday night at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville, Miss., to improve to 10-1 against Mississippi State since 2019.

The game ended after the seventh inning because the Razorbacks (35-12, 16-7 SEC) led by 10 or more runs.

It was Arkansas' first run-rule victory in SEC play this season.

The Razorbacks scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning, capped by a three-run home run by third baseman Caleb Cali, to push their lead to 14-2.

Arkansas, which opened the series with a 6-2 victory on Friday night, has won back-to-back road series at Mississippi State (24-22, 6-17) for the first time since 2010 and 2012.

The Razorbacks swept three games on the road from the Bulldogs in 2021.

Sophomore right fielder Kendall Diggs, Arkansas' leadoff batter, went 3 for 5, including a two-run home run, and had 5 RBI.

Peyton Holt, a junior from Greenwood starting at second base with Peyton Stovall not on the roster this weekend as he rests a shoulder injury, went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI.

Arkansas senior first baseman Brady Slavens hit his second home run of the series after his two-run shot on Friday night.

Sophomore Brady Tygart made his second consecutive start for the Razorbacks after recovering from an elbow injury. He threw 20 pitches in two scoreless innings 1 walk and 1 strikeout.

Junior Will McEntire of Bryant replaced Tygart to start the third inning and went the final five innings.

In Arkansas' 10-4 victory over Texas A&M last weekend, Tygart started and threw 20 pitches in a scoreless first inning before McEntire replaced him and went 5 2/3 innings.

The Razorbacks sent 10 batters up in the second inning and scored four runs to take a 4-0 lead and knock Mississippi State starting pitcher Landon Gartman out of the game.

Cali drew a leadoff walk and went to second base when Gartman hit Mason Neville with a pitch. Both runners advanced on Holt's groundout.

After Parker Rowland struck out, Diggs hit a two-run single.

After Jace Bohrofen walked, Ben McLaughlin followed with another two-run single. After Slavens walked, Evan Siary replaced Gartman and got Cali on shallow flyout.

Arkansas made it 7-0 in the third inning with three runs.

Neville hit a leadoff double and scored on Holt's single. After Rowland walked, Colby Holcombe replaced Siary.

Both runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt by John Bolton and scored on fly ball by Diggs where center fielder Cotton Ledbetter and right fielder Kellum Clark collided and neither caught it. was called for an error. Ledbetter was called for an error.

The Razorbacks pushed their lead to 8-0 in the fourth inning when Slavens reached on second baseman Amani Larry's error and scored on Holt's single.

Slavens led off the sixth inning with a home run on a 3-1 pitch from Holcombe to give Arkansas a 9-0 lead.

Bolton drew a one-out walk on a 3-2 pitch in the seventh inning and Diggs followed with a two-run home run off Holcombe.

Tyler Davis came in to pitch and allowed a double by Bohrofen and walk by McLaughlin.

After Slavens struck out, Cali hit a three-run home run to give the Razorbacks a 12-run lead.

Mississippi State made it 9-2 in the sixth inning when Dakota Jordan hit a two-run home run.

Arkansas won its second SEC road series of the season along with taking two of three games at Ole Miss.

Arkansas will go for the sweep when the Razorbacks play the Bulldogs at 1 p.m. Central today. Hunter Hollan is expected to be Arkansas' starting pitcher.