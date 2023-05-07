Horoscopes By Holiday

Happy Birthday: You grow powerful as you realize your mindset is not an innate state but an interpretation that can always change. You discover methods for creating maximum enjoyment of your internal landscape. More highlights: relationships improve and new ones develop. Professional alliances come together and result in the thriving of many at once.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When you didn't have much control over where you lived or who you lived with, you focused on living life to the fullest. Now that more of the decisions are up to you, you focus on creating life to the fullest.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The things worth doing will have no relation to money. You've a keen awareness of how much things cost, but you're also able to put those dollar figures out of your head when it's time to focus on what really matters.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll always have more questions than answers because your mind is so curious and your love of learning so deep. Still, teach what you know. You're more than qualified, and it's lucky to share now.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Would you give up the old you to become the new you? That is an easier way to change than trying to assimilate, accepting continuity with the past without letting it trap you in your old self.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): As your No. 1 supporter, you give love to yourself without making yourself earn it. No one can be a top performer at all times. Approach yourself as you would a child -- with tenderness and an allowance for mistakes.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The negative thought that comes up is an assumption, not a fact. The challenge you face is not so different from other challenges you've overcome. A week from now, you will hardly remember what you were worried about.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Often the ones who know best don't speak of what they know. That's why it's important to watch carefully. Who isn't talking? Try and draw them out. Maybe they only have to be invited.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Underappreciated domestic duties can be a source of satisfaction even if no one besides you knows what goes into it. Every task is as important as you make it. It feels good to complete the mission you planned.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Ideally, a solution is as pleasing to your aesthetic as it is effective. But when this isn't the case, you'll still find a way to progress. You'll separate style from substance and use only the parts that help you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You attract exciting, interesting and fun people. Enjoy your social time, but keep definite boundaries so you can return your full focus to your own scene, where you're needed and where your soul will be fed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Should you stretch yourself or play to your strengths? There isn't a one-size-fits-all answer. People need you now, and your desire to provide stability could keep you from taking the risks you would normally undergo for the sake of growth.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A fanciful mood guides your mind to a vision of how life could go. At the right time, you'll bring this down to earth, but until then, why limit yourself? See what develops in the limitless realm of your imagination.