Junior Achievement volunteer sees need for financial literacy





After a successful year of reaching thousands of students in schools across the state, Junior Achievement will soon celebrate and honor those who have played a part, with people working behind the scenes to contribute to its success, like Kristen Nicholson.

As the vice president of public relations at MHP/Team SI, marketing isn't all that Nicholson has her hands in. She is involved with the development of her community, which she invests in by her contributions to Junior Achievement, where she has been involved for almost five years.

"My role with Junior Achievement is from the entrepreneurship lens," Nicholson says. "It's in work-readiness. It's getting in and mentoring students. But then also providing a service to Junior Achievement itself. I look at it as, 'how can I use my skills as a marketer to help benefit a local nonprofit that may not have the resources to market [itself]?'"

Junior Achievement is "the country's largest nonprofit that's really committed to teaching kids about financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work readiness," she says. "They really provide them the tools and skills to be economically independent and financially successful. ... They've been doing it in Arkansas for over 35 years. ... Last year they went into 62 different schools to reach over 15,000 students to teach them this curriculum, so that's a pretty large impact in the state."

As far as impact goes, she sees it at a personal level. Educators and mentorship are no foreign concepts to Nicholson at the personal level. Nicholson has grown an appreciation for educators over the years, especially since her mother is one. She therefore expressed her understanding of the importance that educators have in students' lives.

"I do have a passion for mentorship and for really teaching kids those soft skills that are important life skills. ... I'm just going to fall back on my missed steps that I did -- getting out of high school, going to college and racking up debt that took me a while to dig out of, which was not necessary. If I would have known about debt management before that, I would have been 10 steps ahead and a little more financially secure.

"When you're educated about business, financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship, it not only impacts that individual student; it impacts their family and it impacts their community. And if we're really going to tackle issues that we have within our community, then we need to start at that individual level and provide those individuals, those students, with the tools they need to be successful. And it permeates beyond them."

Mentoring is where Nicholson reflects on her own life and turns her past experiences into future planning for students walking in her steps.

"When it comes to financial literacy, they're teaching ... how to create a budget, how to manage debt and know about debt, how to know about credit, how to invest. What does that look like? I'm thinking back when I was in seventh or eighth grade and had my civics class. They didn't teach you about that. I knew how to create a budget. I do remember that, but I didn't know anything about debt management.

"And that was one of my big missed steps going into college; you take out that credit card with that high interest rate and then you figure it out by some trial and error, but had I had Junior Achievement, I could've prevented some of those missed steps because I would've known a little bit more about credit and debt management."

Alongside Nicholson are many others involved with the organization, who will host a fundraising luncheon this month, commemorating and celebrating those who have contributed to its success and development of students across the state.

The Legacy Award Business Luncheon is Junior Achievement's largest fundraising event, which Kristen is the chairwoman of this year. It will be held May 25 at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Little Rock.

"The funds from it enable 3,000 students in Central Arkansas to be able to gain access to Junior Achievement curriculum," she says. Students will be there as well as the honorees and educators, which will give people the opportunity to "actually see, firsthand, the impact that J.A. has in their [lives]."

The event wouldn't be possible without volunteers contributing to the nonprofit, financially and with their time. Nicholson encourages those in the community to volunteer, as Junior Achievement cannot run on its own.

"It takes a lot of volunteers to make J.A. work; hundreds and hundreds of volunteers," she says. "It's very easy for people to judge what's wrong with our community. But this is a solution, starting with volunteering and mentoring. You've got to start early and young. It's very easy for us to criticize what's wrong with our schools, what's wrong with the crime in our city. If you want to do something about it, volunteer. It starts within the classroom. It starts within nonprofits like Junior Achievement. And if you can't give financially, you can give your time."

More information about the Legacy Award Business Luncheon and Junior Achievement can be found at arkansas.ja.org.





Kristen Nicholson has been involved with Junior Achievement for almost five years. She says if she had been exposed to financial literacy in her younger days, she would not have had to dig herself out of debt she racked up after college. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Ian Lyle)





