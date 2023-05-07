Learning through our educational backgrounds

I first ran into the term "platform" several years ago when I wrote a book. An agent asked me what I thought mine was, and when I said I had no idea, he explained that it's the number of people in my audience.

The idea is to imagine a real platform you stand on to speak. How many people did I stand in front of per year? Back then it was my classes, and churches, women's conferences, or wherever else I spoke. Maybe a print newsletter. In the digital age it is that stuff, plus how many people read or listen to you via an online version of a newspaper, magazine, blog, or book; podcast, YouTube video, on social media, or wherever else.

I haven't thought about it much since I published my last book. Although I have heard different numbers, I am not sure how many people read this column. I have several connections through social media, but they are not dependable--or I am not--because I have a love/hate relationship with Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and frequently drop out to detox, although admittedly I end up back on Twitter, scanning for news.

I have basically no relationship with TikTok except to see what my kids put on there. My son Harper's girlfriend is great at videos, and readers curious about life on the FFF Ranch should check out her TikTok. I would be wary of putting her name in print--Brooklin Edwards--except one of her videos has 635,000 views. She clearly has a bigger platform than I do.

I am thinking about platforms today because the term came up in a conversation about the different spaces I inhabit. Resistance to being defined by one social or political group is normal to me and is something I have done my whole life. But I will concede it is an anomaly in this cultural climate that I will go wherever people want to have civil discussions, even if that means traveling to places that seem poles apart.

The Arkansas Times asked me to do a podcast about education, and this paper graciously agreed I could cross over and do so. They said it was fine so long as I make clear I am representing myself and not this paper. Which I am. I am taking myself and my rural moderate teacher voice into a podcast with Ali Noland, the urban liberal attorney who is on the Little Rock school board. And we are having a blast.

It is an experiment in which I get to have the kind of conversations I am always advocating for--where people from different backgrounds bring the baggage of their biases and set it all down and rummage through it together.

Ali is younger and smarter than me, way more politically correct, and probably a better person. She knows the courtroom like I know the classroom. I bring my hillbilly accent along with my orneriness and half-century of experience as a rural Arkansan, and we wrestle with LEARNS and each other and cool guests who are willing to talk to us. It feels healthy.

We are trying to amplify voices from all over the political spectrum regarding education in Arkansas, so we have guests who are Republicans, Democrats, and independents; educators, parents, students, school board members; the works. Last week we interviewed Sen. Linda Chesterfield. We wanted her because she's a former teacher, school board member, AEA president, and now state senator on the Education Committee. We hoped to pick her brain about all of that as it relates to LEARNS.

And brain-pick we did. But as Senator Chesterfield spoke, I found myself in one of those moments I can only describe as sacred. It far surpassed the topic of education--it was education. Because she is a living history book. And in her humble, quiet way, she schooled us.

She told us about going with her grandmother when she was a little girl to the street corner in Hope, Ark., where politicians would stand and give speeches. They would listen and analyze what was said. Her grandmother taught her voting is the most important thing, because when she had to pay a poll tax to vote during Jim Crow, she chose to pay it and vote rather than have that money for food.

Chesterfield talked about her love for the Constitution. How she was the first African American graduate of Hendrix College. Her experiences as a teacher for 30 years. What she thinks about AEA. She spoke kindly of the governor, who upon her request visited schools that reek of inequity, and expressed disappointment in administrators who support the repeal of the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act.

We asked a lot of questions. I didn't necessarily agree with all her views. But as I listened, I was reminded of why it is so important to try to appreciate where someone else is coming from. Because her views made perfect sense in the context of her life.

I need to learn from her. I have not lived in her skin or walked in her shoes. I have no clue about much of what she has seen and been through. It is an extraordinary privilege that I can begin to understand because she is willing to share. What a gift to the Legislature, and to all Arkansans, that her 75 years of life in this state--through many of its best and worst times--is available to guide us.

That she chooses, through public service, to provide wisdom we can draw from like a clear deep well.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher. Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.