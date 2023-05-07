Attack was baffling

I am an unpaid Arkansas lawyer who volunteered to help Nate Coulter defend the staff and patrons of the Central Arkansas Library System from Sen. Dan Sullivan's assault on their First Amendment rights.

As a former member of the Arkansas Senate, I can understand a senator's pride of authorship in legislation that he sponsored. But I am baffled by Sullivan's attack on Coulter's motives for wishing to litigate the constitutionality of Act 372 in federal court.

Coulter and his legal team have identified several constitutional flaws in Act 372, including an attempt to revive an invalid provision of Arkansas law that U.S. District Judge G. Thomas Eisele struck down in 2004 because it violated the First and 14th Amendments to the United States Constitution.

The dedicated folks who work at CALS have a legal right to ask a federal court to shield them from being unconstitutionally prosecuted for merely doing their jobs. And CALS patrons are entitled to seek judicial protection from unconstitutional interference with their right to read.

Sullivan's campaign to intimidate Arkansas librarians has set off alarm bells around the country. We have received numerous offers of pro bono assistance from attorneys, library groups, and public interest organizations that are committed to defending the First Amendment.

Senator Sullivan can expect to see a battery of lawyers seated around the counsel table in U.S. district court when we challenge his law bullying librarians. We will be there not because we are "salivating" to earn a fee, as Sullivan alleged in his guest essay, but because we take seriously our oaths to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.

Litigating the constitutionality of a state statute on First Amendment grounds is not an illicit act of civil disobedience. If a federal judge upholds the challenged portions of Act 372, Sullivan can rest assured that Coulter and his staff will "follow [the statute] to the letter." But if we're right and Sullivan is wrong, he will have to accept the result. As Chief Justice John Marshall declared in Marbury v. Madison, "a law repugnant to the Constitution is void."

JOHN PAGAN

Little Rock

Stick to playground

Sen. Dan Sullivan, now you've done it: I was nauseated and embarrassed throughout the recent legislative session as you and your colleagues offered bill after bill ostensibly for fixing issues that weren't problems in the first place.

And now in your opinion piece in this newspaper, you are making ad hominem attacks on Nate Coulter. You obviously don't know Nate, or you would not write that he is confused about Act 372's constitutionality. He is the least confused (and smartest) person I know. He left a successful law practice to become the executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System because he is a public servant at heart.

Your comments about Nate's salary, CALS patrons' tax rate, and using patrons' money as his slush fund are petty and childish.

You apparently are unable to make a cogent argument without resorting to rude and false statements.

DEBBIE BOYD

North Little Rock

Extremism on march

This is revolting. The court overturns Roe v. Wade because the Federalist Society and extremist judges decide to do it. Clarence Thomas is a silent one on the court, rarely asks questions, and Samuel Alito doesn't believe in precedent. None of them are supposed to set a precedent. That's what I read years ago.

And now comes another disaster: gender-affirming medicine so you can play ball on a team of the opposite sex. This is a legal nightmare. Start your own basketball league if you are a woman and want to be a man. Leave the rest of us alone.

You see what happens when we don't vote: extremists!

STEVE WHEELER

North Little Rock

Celebrate our moms

Mother's Day will soon be upon us again, and what a day to celebrate. Every woman, man and child we see is here because of a mother. A mother's love is not bought and paid for; it is given by God.

I cherish the love my mother gave me; she was always there when I needed her. She taught me not to be mean and hateful to others; she said love came from knowing Jesus. She also taught me not to be ashamed of who I was, because God made me in his image. She also taught me I have a timeline on this sinful Earth. She would always say treat people like you want to be treated.

I grew up on a very large family farm in Florida. The work was enjoyable and the food was plentiful and very good to eat; fruit all day was so enjoyable. My mother's good times were going to church and taking her eight kids and any other kids on her way to church. My mother loved to sew and cook. She was able to cut out her own patterns; she made all her kids' clothes.

I never heard my mother say anything bad about anyone; she would not bring the newspapers in our home because she did not want her kids to read bad things. We never owned a TV. My mother never drank alcohol or smoked cigarettes, and it is something I never did. I've never had a drink of coffee.

My mother passed away in 1978. I am truly thankful for her letting me know we came in this world with nothing and will leave with nothing; this world and everything in it belongs to God. Happy Mother's Day to all mothers.

JULIA RANDLE

Jacksonville

No balloons, please

High school and college graduations are on the horizon, as is Memorial Day. All great times for celebration.

Please don't include balloon releases in your festivities.

Contrary to any romantic beliefs we may hold, those pretty displays of plastic and ribbon do not reach our loved ones in the great beyond or just evaporate into the atmosphere. They fall back to Earth, where they choke and kill animals who see them as food; the ribbons get wrapped around feet and wings, cutting off circulation and crippling helpless creatures; they add pollution to our already polluted planet.

Why not donate the cost of those balloons to a wildlife rescue group, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting pollution, or veterans support organization? Let your money be an asset instead of a detriment to nature and the universe your veteran fought to preserve.

DENISE DORTON

Little Rock