LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: City seeking new H.R. chief | Forum set on short-term rentals





City seeks to hire overseer of HR

The city of Little Rock is looking to hire a replacement for Chief People Officer Stacey Witherell, who oversees the Human Resources Department.

Witherell's last day in the office will be May 26, after which she will use accrued time off, but her final day with the city has yet to be determined, according to city spokesman Aaron Sadler.

An online job posting lists the position's annual salary range as $121,029-$186,385.

Emergency centers to close on Sundays

The Federal Emergency Management Agency's four disaster recovery centers serving Arkansas communities following the March 31 tornadoes will be closed on Sundays beginning today, according to a FEMA news release issued Thursday.

Hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Little Rock disaster recovery center is located at the West Central Community Center, 8616 Colonel Glenn Road.

Victims can also apply for assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling (800) 621-3362.

City planners set community forum

The Little Rock Planning and Development Department will hold a community meeting on May 15 regarding a proposed ordinance that would establish new regulations for short-term rental properties listed on platforms like Airbnb.

The forum is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. at the Kendall Nugent Center of Philander Smith College, located at 900 W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive in Little Rock.

After numerous deferrals, a first reading of the proposed ordinance is on the agenda for the city board's May 16 meeting.

Ordinances require three readings before they can be voted on for final approval, but city board members often advance them through all three readings in one session.

Zoo offers specials for Mother's Day

The Little Rock Zoo is offering a $2 discount on the price of admission for mothers this Mother's Day, May 14, according to a recent zoo newsletter.

Additionally, the zoo will host a Mother's Day brunch the same day from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Cafe Africa that will include "animal ambassador encounters."

Tickets for the brunch are $46 for nonmembers; members receive a $6 discount. For more information, visit littlerockzoo.com.



