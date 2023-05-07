LIVE! Music: Lance Carpenter, James Otto, Kelsey Lamb, Hasting play Ozark

Lance Carpenter headlines the Carpenter's Country Fest starting at 3 p.m. May 20 at the North Franklin Fairgrounds in Ozark. Also playing are James Otto, Kelsey Lamb, Hasting, Ryan Harmon, JT Hubbard, Jonathan Tedford and Devin Robberson. The evening also features a silent auction, a kids' area, food and a special performance by the Ozark High School cheerleaders.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Lance Carpenter Scholarship for the Ozark Area Youth Organization. Currently, 1,200 young people are served through their programs which include baseball, basketball, football, cheerleading, soccer and swimming. Carpenter will provide a $500 scholarship at the festival at North Franklin County Fairgrounds, 806 N. 29th St. in Ozark. Tickets are $25-$60 at carpenterscountryfest.com.

ELSEWHERE

Josh Wolf performs at 8 p.m. May 12; Mark Wills and Kelsey Lamb perform at 8 p.m. May 13; Josh Abbott Band takes the stage at 8 p.m. May 19; and The Iron Maidens rattle the walls at 8 p.m. June 4 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Austin Meade performs at 8 p.m. May 12; American Aquarium and Emily Nenni play at 6 p.m. May 14; Young Buck performs at 8 p.m. May 19; Mike Ryan plays at 7 p.m. May 26; Paul Cauthen is rescheduled for 8:30 p.m. June 10 with Myron Elkins at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series will begin at 6 p.m. May 11 with Allison Grace and Brother Maven at Riverfront Park Amphitheater, 121 Riverfront Drive, Fort Smith. 646downtown.com/levitt-amp-music-series.

Erin Detherage plays at 7 p.m. May 13 at Joe's Grill & Cantina, 3400 S. 74th St. in Fort Smith.

Foghat performs at 8 pm. May 12 at Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland, 109 Cherokee Blvd. in Roland, Okla.

The Fort Smith Jazz Jam starts at 6:30 p.m. May 18 and the Fort Smith Blues Jam will be May 21 at The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh Street in Fort Smith.

