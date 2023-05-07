LIVE! Music: The Record Company plays JJ’s Live, Korey McKelvy celebrates birthday, EP release at George’s

Grammy-nominated rockers The Record Company perform at 7:30 p.m. May 10 at JJ's Live in Fayetteville. The all-ages show kicks off the trio's spring run of performances that also includes dates with Rival Sons and a stop at Red Rocks with Whisky Meyers.

During this special appearance, TRC will perform hits from their catalogue, including "Off the Ground," "Rita Mae Young" and "Baby, I'm Broken," as well as newer songs from their 2021 release, "Play Loud."

The group has shared the stage with John Mayer, B.B. King, Social Distortion, Bob Seger, Blackberry Smoke and many more. Their music has also appeared in such television and films as "Bad Moms" and "Live or Die in La Honda," "Nashville," "Seal Team" and "Bloodline."

Emily Nenni in Bentonville

Nashville-based singer and songwriter Emily Nenni performs at 7 p.m. May 16 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. Nenni released "On The Ranch" in November 2022. It was hailed as a "barnburner," by No Depression and "an irresistible vintage-country masterwork" by Nashville Scene. She recently wrapped tours with Charley Crockett, Kelsey Waldon and Teddy & The Rough Riders. Nenni will be supporting American Aquarium at 6 p.m. May 14 at Majestic Fort Smith.

Opening for Nenni in Bentonville will be Riley Downing, a guitarist and songwriter with the New Orleans-based roots rock band the Deslondes. He will perform his solo work and some Deslondes favorites.

Tickets for the Bentonville show are $15-$20 at meteorguitargallery.com and stubs.net.

BENTONVILLE

Earth Bone plays at 7 p.m. May 12; Billy Jeter and Shine Eye Band perform at 6 p.m. May 13; Emily Nenni and Riley Downing play at 7 p.m. May 16; Of Sea and Stone plays at 6:30 p.m. May 19; Songwriters in the Round with Rachel Fields, Shannon Wurst, Will Gunselman and Jackson Hoyt starts at 6:30 p.m. May 23; TV Preacher, Bellwether Sirens and Maximum Weekend play at 7 p.m. May 26 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com

FreshGrass with Caamp, Elle King, Mavis Staples, Sierra Ferrell, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, the Del McCoury Band, Tank and the Bangas, Cimafunk, The Lil Smokies, Alison Brown, Becky Buller Band, Miko Marks, Hawktail, Willie Watson, Arkansauce, Combo Chimbita, The Jacob Jolliff Band, Melissa Carper, Willi Carlisle, Alsarah & the Nubatones and Mesafa will be May 19-20; an eTown Live Radio Taping with Calexico and more is May 24 and with Allison Russell and Parker Millsap on May 26; Brothers Osborne perform at 8 p.m. July 15 at at The Momentary, 507 E.E. E St. in Bentonville.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Los Roscoes play at 5 p.m. May 11; TrajaVu performs at 7 p.m. May 12; Alyssa Galvan plays at 7 p.m. May 13; Sprungbilly plays at 6 p.m. May 15 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

Statehouse Electric performs at 2 p.m May 13; Circle of Thirds plays at 6 p.m. May 14; Wyly Bigger plays at 6 p.m. May 19; Mick Byrd Duo performs at 6 p.m May 20 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren.

Eureka Springs Blues Party will be June 1-4 with Funk Factory, Honey Island Swamp Band and King Cabbage Brass Band, Los Roscoes, Red Oak Ruse, Lucas Parker Band, Earl & Them featuring Jesse Dean, Brick Fields Duo, Brody Buster and headliners Ray Wylie Hubbard and Marcia Ball at The Auditorium and The Basin Park Hotel. Tickets and more information at reserveeureka.com/attractions/bluesparty.

FAYETTEVILLE

Buddy Shute's Motivator Trio plays from 9 a.m. to noon May 13 at Jammin' Java on the Fayetteville square during the Saturday morning Farmers' Market. buddyshute.com

Los Veleros Quartet performs May 12; Lauren Clare Trio performs May 19; and Blue Thread play May 26 for the Weekend Starts Series, a compact creative festival that starts at 5 p.m. each Friday in the Lower Ramble at 255 S. West Ave. fayetteville-ar.gov/4232/Arts-and-Culture.

Higher Arkies perform at 2 p.m. May 20 to benefit Northwest Arkansas Land Trust at the Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, 1725 Smokehouse Trail.

Korey McKelvy's EP Release show with guests Doctor Junior and Skye Pollard starts at 7 p.m. May 7; Tomberlin with Trace Mountains starts at 8 p.m. May 8; Noah Bowman Band, American Slang and Trent Fletcher perform at 8:30 p.m. May 11 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

The Swade Diablos perform at 3 p.m. May 7 at Tin Roof, 430 W. Dickson St. tinrooffayetteville.com.

Ben Harris plays at 5:30 p.m. May 10; Tyler George plays at 7 p.m. May 11; Michael Bewley plays at 7 p.m May 13; Latin Dance Night starts at 6:30 p.m. May 14; Jesse David plays at 7 p.m. May 16; JerGriffin Combo performs at 7 p.m. May 18 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive.

The Record Company plays at 7:30 p.m. May 10; Colton Dixon May 14; Hippo Campus with Gus Dapperton May 20; and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit June 15 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

Leeper and Simpson perform at 3 p.m. May 7; Dance Monkey Dance plays at 8 p.m. May 11; Red Oak Ruse performs at 8 p.m. May 12; Magnolia Brown perform at 8 p.m. May 13; Nate Hancock plays at 8 p.m. May 18; TIMEWAVEZERO plays a three-day weekend from May 19-21; Bryan Copeland plays at 8 p.m. May 25; Dalton Richmond and friends play on May 26; Sam Burfield on May 27; and Charlie Mellinger performs on May 28 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. in Fayetteville.

A Gar Hole Records office party with Chris Acker, Adam Faucett and Zach Bryson starts at 6:30 p.m. May 27 at 546 W. Center St. Tickets are $10 on eventbrite.com.

LOWELL

Comedians performing soon are Jodi White May 12-13; Pauly Shore May 18-21 (sold out); and Brendan Eyre May 26-27 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

RIVER VALLEY

Josh Wolf perfoms at 8 p.m. May 12; Mark Wills and Kelsy Lamb perform at 8 p.m. May 13; Josh Abbott Band takes the stage at 8 p.m. May 19; and The Iron Maidens rattle the walls at 8 p.m. June 4 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Austin Meade performs at 8 p.m. May 12; American Aquarium and Emily Nenni play at 6 p.m. May 14; Young Buck performs at 8 p.m. May 19; Mike Ryan plays at 7 p.m. May 26; Paul Cauthen is rescheduled for 8:30 p.m. June 10 with Myron Elkins at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Hispanic Fiesta! with live music from Fuego Cruzado starting at 9 a.m. and Inseperable de San Luis at noon with local food, vendors and more May 13 at the Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market, 7300 Ellis St. in Fort Smith. facebook.com/ChaffeeCrossingArtisanMarket

The Fort Smith Jazz Jam starts at 6:30 p.m. May 18; and the Fort Smith Blues Jam will be May 21 at The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh Street in Fort Smith.

Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series will begin at 6 p.m. each Thursday from May 11 to June 8 with a fall series at 6 p.m. each Saturday from Sept. 2-30. Allison Grace and Brother Maven perform May 11; Nicky Parrish & Kemistri on May 18; Big Sam's Funky Nation on May 25; Duo Divinas on June 1; and Saving Escape on June 8 at at Riverfront Park Amphitheater, 121 Riverfront Drive, Fort Smith. 646downtown.com/levitt-amp-music-series.

ROGERS

Godsmack with I Prevail on May 9; Dave Matthews Band, May 23; Incubus with Coheed and Cambria on May 26 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. Tickets and more information at waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts.

Endfall, Fight Dream, Monk Is King and TownHouseFire perform at 6 p.m. May 11 then Members Only perform at 8 p.m. May 12 for Railyard Live concert series going on through Sept. 30 on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. Shows are free; tables and chairs are available for reservation. railyardlive.com.

SPRINGDALE

Dominic B. Roy and Bonnie Montgomery perform May 25 for the LIVE! at Turnbow Concert Series at Turnbow Park on the Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. All concerts are free and start at 6:30 p.m. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

Beer and Hymns hosts a singalong starting at 5 p.m. May 7; and 96 Miles kicks off patio season at 7 p.m. May 12 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

WEST FORK

Little O Oprey hosts a country music showcase starting at 7 p.m. Saturday night at 271 Campbell Ave., corner of Main and Campbell. Admission $5-$10. Cash only, family-friendly. littleoprey.org

