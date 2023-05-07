LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Game 3

Arkansas 0 Miss State 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Mississippi State's switch-pitcher Jurrandelo Cijntje walked the leadoff man and allowed a single to Ben McLaughlin. He settled in to retiree the next two batters and strand the runners.

Pregame:

The Razorbacks are aiming for their second consecutive SEC series sweep.

Pitching matchup: Arkansas LHP Hunter Hollan (6-2, 3.79 ERA) vs. Mississippi State BHP Jurrangelo Cijntje (3-3, 6.75 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

1. Diggs RF

2. Bohrofen CF

3. McLaughlin DH

4. Slavens 1B

5. Cali 3B

6. Jones LF

7. Holt 2B

8. Rowland C

9. Bolton SS