Local notes: OLLI, Red Cross, Berryville Library

Berryville Library

The Berryville Public Library will host a free awareness event, "Child Sex Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas," at 5:30 p.m. May 8 at the library, 104 Spring St. in Berryville.

Paula Sell, a volunteer with Into the Light, will be the presenter.

Into the Light, a nonprofit organization based out of Northwest Arkansas, is committed to seeing an end to the sex trafficking of children in Arkansas by serving victims with prevention, intervention, long-term advocacy and 24-hour crisis response. In 2022, Into the Light provided refuge and treatment for 99 minor victims in North Central and Northwest Arkansas, and 163 victims were met with crisis intervention assisting them with an immediate safety plan and strategies to make them less vulnerable to the dangers typically associated with sexual exploitation, including violence, suicide, drugs, alcohol, and child pornography.

To date, Into the Light has trained more than 500 individuals to understand, identify, and support children who have been victimized by human trafficking.

Into the Light relies on community partners to aid in the early identification and recovery of trafficked children. The best way to join the fight to protect our children is to become informed.

Information: (870) 423-2323, (877) 743-7348 or intothelightus.org.

National Cemetery

Bo's Blessings is seeking volunteers to help prepare the Fayetteville National Cemetery for Memorial Day.

The cleaning will begin at 10 a.m. May 13 at the cemetery, located at 1000 S. Lt. Col. Leroy Pond Ave. in Fayetteville. All supplies are provided, but volunteers may bring gloves, long-handled brushes, etc.

Information: (479) 530-7728 or email jannielayne1206@gmail.com.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

May 8, 15, 22: Refuse to Be a Victim. Join former U.S. military survival instructor and learn tips about personal safety at home and work. OLLI office, 10 a.m.-noon. $65 members, $80 nonmembers.

May 9: Writing a "Legacy Letter." This online workshop introduces the concept of "legacy letters.'' Zoom, 9-11 a.m. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

May 9: Are Our Cans, Bottles & Paper Really Recycled for the Good of All? Through this course you will cut through the noise and learn principles of recycling that everyone can adopt. OLLI office, 1-3 p.m. $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

May 10, 17: Joy & Creativity. This class will emphasize the need for creativity in each person's life and the joy that adventures into creativity can bring. Drake Airfield, 9:30-11:30 a.m. $29 members, $44 nonmembers.

May 10, 17, 24: Hi Ho Silver -- The Weird Western in Literature & Film. When Western tropes are combined with other genres, like science fiction or Gothic, things can get a little weird. Shiloh, 1-3 p.m. $39 members, $54 nonmembers.

May 10, 17, 24: Seeing the Universe. Retired Professor of Geosciences, Malcolm Cleaveland, will explain how mysteries of the universe are solved with technology and the newest instruments available, the Webb Telescope. Drake Airfield, 1-3 p.m. $29 members, $44 nonmembers.

May 11: Solar Power for Fayetteville City Government. Join Peter Nierengarten, Fayetteville Environmental Director, and learn how Fayetteville city government promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainability. OLLI office, 10-11:30 a.m. $19 members, $ 34 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu.

Red Cross

When every second counts, blood products can provide lifesaving care. The American Red Cross asks the public to give blood during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies. Type O negative blood donors are especially needed right now.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

Bella Vista: 12:30-5:30 p.m. May 8, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1 Lambeth Drive; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 16, Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 22, NewLife Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road

Bentonville: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 8, Bentonville Fire and Police, 800 Southwest A St.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 13, Hindu Association of Northwest Arkansas, 2500 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 19, Bentonville Church of Christ, 708 N. Walton Blvd.; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 23, Bentonville Plaza, 609 S.W Eighth St.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 26, The Neighborhood Church, 2702 S.W. I St.

Centerton: 12:30-5:30 p.m. May 22, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 950 Seba Road

Lowell: 1:30-5:50 p.m. May 23, Goat Lab Brewery, 722 S. Bloomington St.

Rogers: 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 8, Southside Church of Christ, 919 S. Dixieland Road; noon-4 p.m. May 8, Rogers Police Department, 1905 S. Dixieland Road; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 10, Fellowship Bible Church of Northwest Arkansas, 1051 W. Pleasant Grove Road; 1:30-5:30 p.m. May 17, Sunnyside Baptist Church, 210 E. Locust St.; noon-4 p.m. May 18, Rogers Christian Church, 2501 W. Oak St.; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 23, Rogers Convention Center, 3201 Pinnacle Hills Parkway; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 26. Everest Rehabilitation Hospital, 4313 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd.

Siloam Springs: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 12, City of Siloam Springs Public Library, 205 E. Jefferson St.; noon-4 p.m. May 18, John Brown University Siloam Springs, 1237 W. Valley Dr., Walton Lifetime Health Complex, Court 2

Fayetteville: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 9, Fayetteville Athletic Club, 2920 E. Zion Road; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 12, Medical Arts Pharmacy, 2515 E. Huntsville Road; 1-5 p.m. May 22, Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St.

Springdale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 22, Holiday Inn & Convention Center Northwest Arkansas, 1500 S. 48th St.

Information: (800) 733-2767 or redcrossblood.org.