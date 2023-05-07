Lower Pulaski County homicide toll in April continues trend of fewer deaths so far in 2023

Law enforcement in Pulaski County investigated five homicides in April, making the month markedly less deadly than the same time frame in recent years and continuing the trend of fewer killings so far this year after last year's high toll, data showed.

Compared with last April, when 17 people were killed, the month's toll represents a 70% decrease, and a 58% decrease from the 12 killings reported in April 2021.

Little Rock and North Little Rock police each investigated two killings last month, while Pulaski County deputies investigated one, the first homicide of the year reported in their jurisdiction.

In the capital city, last month represented the lowest homicide death toll reported in April since 2019, when an equal number of killings occurred.

So far this year, the city's police have investigated 16 deaths across 15 incidents, with one of those being a double homicide. That represents a 48% drop from 2022, when 31 killings were reported by May 6, and a 27% drop from that same period in 2021, when police recorded 22 homicides.

By the end of 2022, Little Rock police had investigated a total of 81 homicides, up from 65 a year earlier and surpassing the previous record of 76 killings set in 1993.

By contrast, North Little Rock police have investigated at least two homicides in April every year since 2017, when just one was reported. Last year, they investigated three during April.

On Friday, North Little Rock police reported they were investigating the first homicide of May in the county, a shooting on 41st Street. The victim had not been identified as of Saturday afternoon.

So far this year, North Little Rock officers have investigated nine homicides, which was one more than the eight killings investigated by May 6, 2022, and equal to the six homicides by that point in 2021.

Pulaski County deputies have investigated one homicide in April every year since 2021, so last month's tally did not represent any change.

However, the single homicide reported in their jurisdiction so far this year was a drop from the four killings reported by this time in both 2022 and 2021, records showed.

Little Rock police on the evening of April 14 began investigating what would become the first homicide of the month when they responded to Arkansas Children's Hospital after getting a report that a 2-month-old, Kaia Pennington, had suffered severe internal and external injuries.

Kaia died of her injuries on April 18 after spending days in critical condition on a ventilator, police said.

The girl had a broken right collar bone and left shoulder blade, multiple rib fractures -- some of which had begun healing -- and human bite marks on her body, as well as the internal bleeding in her skull, a doctor told detectives. She said Kaia had been injured on more than one occasion.

At the hospital on April 14, police spoke with Tamar Pennington, 22, and the child's mother. Police said Pennington told them he was looking after the child while her mother worked, when Kaia accidentally fell off a bed and stopped breathing five or six hours later.

Pennington also told detectives he accidentally bit Kaia when she fell on his face while he was playing with her by throwing her in the air, an affidavit says. It says Pennington eventually admitted to being "rough with the baby" and that he sometimes got stressed out and took it out on the infant.

Police initially arrested Pennington on a charge of first-degree battery, but that was increased to capital murder after Kaia's death. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Saturday without bail, jail records showed, and he pleaded innocent to the murder count in Little Rock District Court on April 18, according to court records.

On the night of April 17, North Little Rock police responded to 521 W. 17th St. and discovered Jimmy Dale Turner, 57, fatally shot in front of his residence.

Family members said the shooter lain in wait for Dale Turner to return home before confronting him, shooting him and taking money and a cellphone from his body. Much of the encounter was captured on a surveillance camera placed near the front door of the home, they said.

Police as of Saturday had not named a suspect in the killing.

Little Rock police on April 18 responded to a report of a shooting at 9600 W. 36th Street and found Derek Wilborn, 47, who had been shot and later died of his injuries at an area hospital.

Police as of Saturday had yet to name a suspect in Wilborn's killing.

Around 5:30 a.m. on April 23, Pulaski County deputies were dispatched to a reported shooting at a residence in the 10000 block of Szymanski Road. There, they located Karen Payne, 67, dead from a gunshot wound.

Karen Payne's husband, 67-year-old Donald Payne, surrendered to deputies at the scene and was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.

He was being held in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $1.5 million bond Saturday, jail records showed, and he pleaded innocent to the murder count April 24, court records indicate.

North Little Rock police on the night of April 29 investigated the shooting of 21-year-old Davonn Jordan in the 1900 block of Poplar Street. He died of his wounds at an area hospital, police said.

As of Saturday, police had not named a suspect in the slaying.

The people killed in April were somewhat out of the ordinary for homicide victims in Pulaski County, with the majority of them older than the average victim age of 35 so far this year and 33 in all of 2022.

Kaia Pennington was the second infant killed in as many months after a baby died of shaking injuries in March. By comparison, in 2022, the youngest homicide victims were a 1-year-old girl and two unborn children who died after their mother was injured by gunfire. One infant was reported killed in 2021.

Four of the five victims in April were Black, one was white. Two were women or girls and three were men.

So far this year, of the victims whose race had been identified, 18, or 75%, were Black, five, or about 21%, were white, and one, or 4%, was Hispanic. The race of two victims had not been publicly identified in police reports or an arrest affidavit.

Five, or 20%, of victims so far in 2023 have been female.

As usual, most of those killed in April died as the result of gunshot wounds, with four of the five shot to death. So far in 2023, 18, or 72% of homicides were committed with a firearm.

So far in 2023, Little Rock police have made arrests in eight of their 15 separate homicide investigations, with a ninth case closed by exception because the suspect killed himself.

North Little Rock police had made arrests in five of nine homicide investigations as of Saturday, with a sixth undergoing a file review by a prosecutor to determine if criminal charges are appropriate under the circumstances, police have said.

Pulaski County deputies made an arrest in the only homicide they have investigated so far this year.