Marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded April 26 - May 1 in the Sebastian County Clerk’s Office.

April 26

Javier Hernandez Guillen, 48, and Jessica Ann King, 40, both of Talihina, Okla.

Caleb Michael Land, 30, and Whitney Morgan McGinnis, 25, both of Fort Smith

Joshua Taylor Fisher, 20, and Alexia Winter Smith, 20, both of Fort Smith

Zackary Brian Eubanks, 29, Fort Smith, and Desiree Frances Nivens, 25, Spiro, Okla.

April 27

Kirk Patrick Spencer V, 22, and Kenna Annabel Mendenhall, 25, both of Fort Smith

James Lloyd Townsell III, 38, and Elizabeth A. Rodgers, 34, both of Barling

Jacob Daniel Bull, 27, and Whitney Nicole Fears, 23, both of Mulberry

David Wayne Stover, 62, and Tammy Lee Branham, 36, both of Hartford

Michael John Shrum, 37, and Lacy Selina Roffine, 40, both of Greenwood

April 28

David Maximilian Ebbs, 28, and Teagan Paige McEntire, 23, both of Fort Smith

Michael D. Summers, 58, and Carla Denne Lowry, 52, both of Bokoshe, Okla.

Nathan Taylor Whalen, 40, Alma, and Stacy Dawn London, 37, Fort Smith

Joseph Harvey Davis, 28, and Autumn Rain Ward, 20, both of Fort Smith

Thomas Cole Hardin, 26, and Taylor Lorraine Holmes, 25, both of Hackett

Alejandro Lee Iniguez-Najar, 29, Muskogee, Okla., and Kya Nykole Davidson, 28, Checotah, Okla.

Jerry Wayne Satterfield Jr., 34, and Tessah Le’Rain Meryhn Conatser, 24, both of Greenwood

May 1

Joshua P. England, 26, and Bethany Jersusha Bartlett, 24, both of Fort Smith

Terry Bradley, 48, and Kassi Lanette Smith, 39, both of Fort Smith

Donald Ray Wann Jr., 26, and Della Mae Sivage, 24, both of Fort Smith

Joshua Antonio Madera, 33, Hackett, and Bernice Herrera-Hernandez, 27, Van Buren

Bryson Carter Langston, 20, and Caelie Jo Marie Sosebee, 20, both of Fort Smith

Koree Allen Ramsey, 30, Barling, and Hannah Mary Holstein, 28, Mansfield

Zachary Austin Roberts, 20, and Jordan Lea Duncan, 21, both of Hartford

Eric James Gauchat, 44, and Rachel Renae Young, 30, both of Van Buren