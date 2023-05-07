Marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded April 26 - May 1 in the Sebastian County Clerk’s Office.
April 26
Javier Hernandez Guillen, 48, and Jessica Ann King, 40, both of Talihina, Okla.
Caleb Michael Land, 30, and Whitney Morgan McGinnis, 25, both of Fort Smith
Joshua Taylor Fisher, 20, and Alexia Winter Smith, 20, both of Fort Smith
Zackary Brian Eubanks, 29, Fort Smith, and Desiree Frances Nivens, 25, Spiro, Okla.
April 27
Kirk Patrick Spencer V, 22, and Kenna Annabel Mendenhall, 25, both of Fort Smith
James Lloyd Townsell III, 38, and Elizabeth A. Rodgers, 34, both of Barling
Jacob Daniel Bull, 27, and Whitney Nicole Fears, 23, both of Mulberry
David Wayne Stover, 62, and Tammy Lee Branham, 36, both of Hartford
Michael John Shrum, 37, and Lacy Selina Roffine, 40, both of Greenwood
April 28
David Maximilian Ebbs, 28, and Teagan Paige McEntire, 23, both of Fort Smith
Michael D. Summers, 58, and Carla Denne Lowry, 52, both of Bokoshe, Okla.
Nathan Taylor Whalen, 40, Alma, and Stacy Dawn London, 37, Fort Smith
Joseph Harvey Davis, 28, and Autumn Rain Ward, 20, both of Fort Smith
Thomas Cole Hardin, 26, and Taylor Lorraine Holmes, 25, both of Hackett
Alejandro Lee Iniguez-Najar, 29, Muskogee, Okla., and Kya Nykole Davidson, 28, Checotah, Okla.
Jerry Wayne Satterfield Jr., 34, and Tessah Le’Rain Meryhn Conatser, 24, both of Greenwood
May 1
Joshua P. England, 26, and Bethany Jersusha Bartlett, 24, both of Fort Smith
Terry Bradley, 48, and Kassi Lanette Smith, 39, both of Fort Smith
Donald Ray Wann Jr., 26, and Della Mae Sivage, 24, both of Fort Smith
Joshua Antonio Madera, 33, Hackett, and Bernice Herrera-Hernandez, 27, Van Buren
Bryson Carter Langston, 20, and Caelie Jo Marie Sosebee, 20, both of Fort Smith
Koree Allen Ramsey, 30, Barling, and Hannah Mary Holstein, 28, Mansfield
Zachary Austin Roberts, 20, and Jordan Lea Duncan, 21, both of Hartford
Eric James Gauchat, 44, and Rachel Renae Young, 30, both of Van Buren