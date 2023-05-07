Business news in brief

Namida Lab wins award

Namida Lab's biological breast cancer screening technology, Auria, has been awarded the Gold prize for Intelligent Diagnostics at the 36th annual Edison Awards in Fort Myers, Fla. The at-home screening test was named winner in the Health, Medical & Biotech Intelligent Design category.

Auria is a groundbreaking at-home biological breast cancer screening test powered by tears.

Sterling Bank opens Rogers branch

Sterling Bank of Poplar Bluff, Mo. officially opened its second Arkansas location March 23. The facility is located at 1101 S. 52nd St. in Rogers. The other Sterling branch in Arkansas opened in Fayetteville. Another Sterling location is planned for Bentonville near Walton Boulevard and Redbud Drive.

City Electric Supply opens in Lowell

City Electric Supply has announced the opening of a new branch in Lowell. After four months of renovation, the store has officially opened its doors at 203 Commercial Ave. The Lowell store is the fifth City Electric Supply branch in Arkansas.

CES is a family-owned electrical wholesale distributor headquartered in Dallas.

Washington Regional earns an 'A'

Washington Regional Medical Center has received an A hospital safety grade in the Spring 2023 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. The Leapfrog Group assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures and systems to prevent errors, injuries, accidents and infections. Grades are updated twice annually in the spring and fall. This is the third consecutive A grade for Washington Regional Medical Center.

Mercy Hospitals earn an 'A'

Mercy Hospitals in Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith are among the seven Mercy communities across Missouri and Arkansas that have received A grades in The Leapfrog Group's Spring 2023 Hospital Safety Grade report. Leapfrog's Safety Grade assesses hospitals nationwide based on the outcomes of their efforts to prevent medical errors, infections and other patient harm, and gives letter grades that reflect their ability to keep their patients safe. This marks the 14th straight A for Mercy Fort Smith and the eighth for Mercy NWA.

Farm Families named for 2023

The 76th annual Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program Tuesday announced its 2023 County Farm Families of the Year.

Since 1947, the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program aims to recognize outstanding farm families throughout the state. Selection criteria for the distinction includes efficiency of production; conservation of energy and resources; leadership in agricultural and community affairs; home and farm improvement; and home and farm management.

County farm families named in the Northwest part of the state are: Benton, Wes and Laura Evans, Gentry; Boone, Brian and Tammy Lemon and family, Lead Hill; Crawford, Jared, Jessie, Dakota and Hailey Williams, Mulberry; Franklin, Austin Sampley, Charleston; Johnson, Jeremy and Shirley Hatchett, London; Logan, Mark and Rhonda Rhein, Paris; Madison, Kenny and Megan Harris family, Huntsville; Newton, Ryan and Cristan Martin, Deer; Sebastian, Tracy and Julie Leonard, Huntington; and Washington, Travis, Ashley, Griffin, Owen and Evan Appel, Elm Springs.

