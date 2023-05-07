New York: A world complete with its very own language (car horns)





I'm writing from 16 stories above Times Square.

I'm in New York for the Edgar Awards, but we'll get to that later. First, I want to tell you about the car horns, and how, despite being nearly 200 feet in the air, I can still hear them blasting.

It was the first thing my wife noticed when we got off the plane and into an Uber outside LaGuardia Airport.

Every time one went off, Mal flinched as if each sonic boom were directed at her. What surprised me the most was the duration of the blasts -- just how long some of these drivers were willing to lay it on. There were short honks too. And weird robot-bee-buzzy police sirens. It felt like we were in a whole new world, complete with its very own language.

Add the strange sounds to the cityscape rising up through the passenger-side windows, towering so high above us we had to hunker down to see the tops of the buildings, and one thing became clear -- we weren't in (Ar)Kansas anymore.

Mal is a small-town girl, through and through. But she has worked her butt off preparing for this trip. She's not a fan of flying, or large crowds, or confined spaces. So, yeah, New York City isn't exactly her idea of a good time.

Much to her surprise, and mine, we've loved every second of the four days we've spent in the Big Apple. We covered a lot of ground too, trekking over 10 miles each day, wandering from Chinatown and Tribeca to SoHo then all the way back to Times Square again.

We had no agenda, no checklist of things we wanted to see. We just ventured out of our hotel each morning, straight into the heart of the "concrete jungle."

And, yes, the streets of NYC were a wild, alien land to us Arkansawyers, but we found serenity in the midst of so many people. New Yorkers get a bad rap; we've encountered some super nice folks during our stay.

Maybe my St. Louis Cardinals cap gave us away. Maybe that's why people seemed to be looking out for us. Or maybe it was just the starry look in my eyes, the pure wonderment of finally being in the Empire City.

For the last six years, I've dreamed of one day making the trip north. My infatuation mainly had to do with publishing. New York is the center of the book world. Mal kept telling me to go. Just book a ticket and go see all those agents and editors I'd been fawning over forever.

But I wanted a reason to go to New York. Deep down, I wanted my work to get us there. And this past week, it did.

"Don't Know Tough" was nominated for the First Novel Edgar Award, which is basically like the Oscar of the mystery/thriller/crime genre. Nearly all of my literary heroes were crammed into the ballroom, along with my agent, publisher and editor.

Nobody talked much about whether or not I would win. Nobody said much of anything about the award at all. The competition was stiff. Honestly, I didn't feel like I had a chance.

It was close to midnight by the time they finally started naming the nominees in my category. I was tired. My throat was dry. My agent punched me on the knee, but didn't say anything. Nobody was saying anything except the presenter, and he was saying my name.

What came next still doesn't feel real. Mal said a few words I can't write in the newspaper, then jumped up and kissed me. I hugged the rest of the team before sprinting to the podium. I didn't write a speech. I'm too superstitious. I was afraid if I actually put pen to paper, I'd jinx it.

If you want to hear me ramble, you can find the video on YouTube.

The speech isn't important, though. The award isn't either. Not really. It was an honor just to be nominated, to see a part of the world I'd never seen, to get to take a trip I'd been dreaming of for half a decade.

All of that was great. Sure. But the most important part of this whole wild adventure was the people.

Because I didn't write a speech, I wound up not naming some of the very most important people in my literary life. Juliet Grames, Bronwen Hruska, Paul Oliver, Johnny Wink, Mike Sutton, and every other person who has made this possible ...

... Thank you.

Eli Cranor is the critically acclaimed author of "Don't Know Tough" and "Ozark Dogs." He can be reached using the "Contact" page at elicranor.com and found on Twitter @elicranor.



