NLR police investigate street homicide

The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday near Camp Robinson Road, according to a news release.

Officers received a report of multiple gunshots in the 4100 block of Camp Robinson Road at 2:02 a.m.

A unit was dispatched to the 800 block of West 41st Street, which runs into Camp Robinson Road, following a report of car sitting in the middle of the street with its flashers on.

Upon their arrival officers found a man who had at least one gunshot wound, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.