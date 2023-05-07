North Little Rock notebook

Policy on student fights approved

The North Little Rock School Board on Thursday approved a no-tolerance, more detailed policy on dealing with fights between students.

Any student in a fight will be immediately kicked off the campus, according to the new policy approved at the special School Board meeting.

Fighting infractions will be investigated by building administrators. A minimum of two administrators will investigate the fight to determine if the student should be removed for a nine-week period. Students will be given a three-day suspension while the investigation is completed and, at that time, they will be given the option to complete work virtually or make it up upon their return to campus.

The district will establish a"Return to School Campus" plan that will include weekly check-ins with the home school campus, weekly school counseling sessions, and a mandatory parent meeting to establish reentry protocols for the student.

Counseling sessions may be with a school counselor or a third-party outside agency that provides services to students to help with conflict resolution and anger management.

The policy, which went into effect immediately, affects incidents that happen on school property or at school-sponsored events and activities.

Principal job focus of district meeting

The North Little Rock School District will hold a meeting at Seventh Street Elementary School at 6 p.m. on Tuesday that will include the top candidates for the principal position at the school.

At the meeting, which will be in the school cafeteria, the top candidates will be asked a series of questions. Parents, staff and community members are invited to provide feedback.

The district, with School Board approval in April, is making major changes at the school because of low student achievement scores that consistently lag behind their peers at other schools in the district and across the state over the years.

The school will have an academic theme. The three different themes for consideration center on engineering and design thinking, animal and veterinary science, or computer science. Industry and business experts will assist in providing hands-on learning.

The school, which serves prekindergarten through fifth grade, will undergo a grade reconfiguration and will eventually serve students through eighth grade. Sixth grade will be added in the 2024-2025 school year, seventh grade in the 2025-2026 school year, and eighth grade in the 2026-2027 school year.

Initial enrollment will be offered to the 350 students already living in the Seventh Street Elementary School attendance zone, with the remaining seats offered on a lottery basis to students living elsewhere.

All licensed staff at the school must reapply for their current positions. Licensed employees at the school will be presented with a $17,000 stipend over a three-year period.

The school, which is at 1200 Bishop Lindsey Ave, North Little Rock, will also operate on a different schedule that will create time for students to work on signature projects and receive intensive support in reading and math to ensure they are learning on grade level.

Shorter College set for commencement

The 128th Shorter College commencement ceremony will take place at noon Saturday.

Little Rock School District Superintendent Jamal Wright will be the keynote speaker at the commencement ceremony, which will recognize this year's graduating class of 63 students. The ceremony will be at the Henry Belin Healthplex Center, which is at 604 N. Locust St. in North Little Rock

Commencement week activities start Thursday with a "Senior Dinner," followed by "The Shorter College Gala" on Friday, also at the Henry Belin Healthplex Center.

Shorter College -- a private, faith-based, two-year liberal arts college founded in 1886 by the African Methodist Episcopal Church -- is one of the nation's 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the only private, two-year HBCU in the nation.