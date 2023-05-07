TENNIS

Sabalenka wins in Madrid

Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka beat top-ranked Iga Swiatek 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to reclaim the Madrid Open title on Saturday. Sabalenka lost to Swiatek in the Stuttgart final two weeks ago and had never previously taken a set against her Polish rival in three clay-court meetings. But the Belarusian held nothing back by aggressively hitting for winners and breaking Swiatek four times. The Australian Open champion claimed her third title of the season and 13th of her career, including her second in Madrid after triumphing here in 2021. Today, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz plays Jan-Lennard Struff in the men's final.

GOLF

Clark soars into lead

Wyndham Clark shot an 8-under 63 in the Wells Fargo Championship on Saturday, putting him in position for his first PGA Tour win. The 29-year-old Clark has a two-shot lead going into the final round. The Denver, Colo., native is at 16-under 197 for the tournament. Xander Schauffele, the world's fifth-ranked player, shot 64 at Quail Hollow while playing alongside Clark. Schauffele is at 14 under. Adam Scott and third-round co-leader Tyrrell Hatton are tied for third at 11 under, five shots behind Clark. Defending champion Max Homa shot 68 and is at 8 under for the tournament. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore shot a 71 for the second day in a row and stands at 5-under 208. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) is at even-par 213.

Ames in front by 3 shots

Stephen Ames came up with an 8-under 64 Saturday on the TPC Sugarloaf course to take control of the Champion Tour's Mitsubishi Electric Classic. Ames is at 15-under 129 and holds a three-shot lead in Duluth, Ga. Ken Tanigawa sits in second place at 12-under 132 and Miguel Angel Jimenez is another shot back at 11-under 133. Tanigawa and Jimenez both shot 66s on Saturday. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) posted a 72 on Saturday and is at 3-under 141. Glen Day (Little Rock) fired a 71 on Saturday for an even-par 144 score overall.

BASKETBALL

Bronny selects USC

LeBron James' oldest son, Bronny, says he will play basketball at the University of Southern California in the fall. Bronny James abruptly announced his much-anticipated decision on social media Saturday, about two hours before his father's Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series. The 18-year-old James was a McDonald's All-American just like his father, but he was among the few uncommitted elite high school basketball prospects heading into the summer. The namesake son of the top scorer in NBA history played at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, an outer suburban neighborhood of Los Angeles known for educating scions of the sports and entertainment industries. After choosing to stay close to home for college, the 6-3 guard will join an already loaded Trojans roster coming off the school's third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance under Coach Andy Enfield.

HOCKEY

Rangers coach steps down

The New York Rangers and Coach Gerard Gallant are parting ways after losing in the first round of the NHL playoffs. The Rangers announced the change, which they called mutual, on Saturday -- less than a week after a seven-game series loss to the rival New Jersey Devils. Gallant led New York to the Eastern Conference final in 2022 in his first season with the team and was a finalist for the Jack Adams Trophy as coach of the year.

MOTOR SPORTS

Perez earns pole in Miami

Sergio Perez will start from the pole at the Miami Grand Prix, where he has been given clearance to race for both the win and the championship. Perez trails Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen by just six points in the championship standings and team boss Christian Horner vowed in Miami to allow the drivers to race for the title. Verstappen, the two-time reigning F1 champion, and Perez each have two wins this year as Red Bull has swept all four races and finished 1-2 three times. The pole for Perez was the third of his career, but the other two were on the street circuit at Jeddah. Perez won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and will try to make it two in a row today. Qualifying came to a halt with 96 seconds remaining when Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari into a barrier. Leclerc also crashed on Friday. Fernando Alonso will start on the front row for the first time in his resurgent season with new team Aston Martin. He's seeking his 33rd career F1 victory, which would be a first for Aston Martin. Carlos Sainz Jr. qualified third for Ferrari and was followed by Kevin Magnussen in his highest-qualifying effort of the season. Magnussen drives for Haas, the only American team in F1.

BASEBALL

A's broadcaster suspended

Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper has been suspended after uttering what sounded like a racial slur while describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. NBC Sports California said in a statement Saturday that Kuiper will remain off the air until a review of what happened during Friday night's broadcast is completed. In a pregame segment on NBC Sports California before the A's played the Kansas City Royals on Friday night, Kuiper talked about a trip to the museum with colleague Dallas Braden but seemingly mispronounced the word "negro," making it sound instead like a slur. Later in the game, Kuiper apologized on the air without getting into specifics, saying he said something that "didn't come out quite the way I wanted it to." Kuiper has been calling A's games in the Bay Area for about 20 years.

Guardians demote outfielder

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez has been optioned to Columbus to get more playing time. The team made the move with Gonzalez on Saturday before facing the Minnesota Twins. Infielder Tyler Freeman was recalled to take Gonzalez's roster spot. The 25-year-old Gonzalez has struggled at the plate, batting just .192 with one home run and five RBI in 25 games.

VOLLEYBALL

UCLA wins men's title

Ido David had a season-high 23 kills to help top-seeded UCLA beat two-time defending national champion Hawaii 28-26, 31-33, 25-21, 25-21 Saturday to win the 20th NCAA men's volleyball championship in program history -- and the first since 2006. Alex Knight tied his career highs with 15 kills and 18.5 points for UCLA. Merrick McHenry hit .500 with 11 kills and J.R. Norris IV added eight kills on .727 hitting and a match-high five aces for the Bruins. UCLA (31-2) has appeared in 27 of the 53 men's volleyball championship games, but this was just the Bruins second title match since 2006 (UCLA lost the 2018 championship to Long Beach State in five sets). Hawaii (29-3) set the program's single-season wins record. Dimitrios Mouchlias, who had a career-high 25 kills in the semifinals against Penn State, had 18 kills for the Rainbow Warriors. Jakob Thelle, the AVCA player of the year, had 50 assists, 9 digs, 3 blocks and 2 service aces.

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their women's final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Iga Swiatek of Poland serves to Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka during their women's final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

