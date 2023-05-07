OPINION \ PAPER TRAILS United with family after separation at birth, uncle is joining niece to run in famous race

This is the story of an Arkansas music legend, his 14-year-old granddaughter, the son who found him later in life and the Dipsea trail race in Marin County, Calif.

In 2018, Robert Spencer of Martinez, Calif., contacted Thomas Paulsley LaBeff, the singer better known as Sleepy LaBeef. Through genetic testing service 23andMe, Spencer, who had been adopted as a baby, learned that LaBeef was his father. LaBeef was born in Smackover in 1935 and played rockabilly and country music, recording with the reactivated Sun Records label in the late '60s. He was living in Springdale with his wife, Linda, when he heard from Spencer.

Before LaBeef's death on Dec. 26, 2019, he and Spencer quickly bonded and Spencer, who is married and has two adult sons, got to know his new family in Arkansas. Among the clan was Presley LaBeff, Sleepy and Linda's granddaughter and Spencer's niece. Sleepy and Linda gained custody of Presley after her mother was sent to prison on drug-related charges.

"For being 14, she's had a lot of traumatic experiences in her life," said Linda, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2016.

Presley is an eighth grader at Siloam Springs Middle School, where she runs track and cross-country. Spencer, a ranger for East Bay Regional Parks in the San Francisco Bay Area, is also a runner. He comes to Arkansas several times a year and the two run together.

Now the pair has entered the Dipsea, the 114-year-old, 7.4-mile race set for June 11 that is almost as hard to get into as it is to complete. The race is limited to 1,500 entries, though more than 3,000 apply.

One way a racer can enter is to share a compelling story from their life with race organizers. Spencer and Presley both gained entry after submitting their stories.

The race begins with an ascent of more than 680 stairs. Presley has been training on a stair-step machine, and plans to get in some longer runs with Spencer, who has raced the Dipsea five times, when he visits this week.

The race will be Presley's first trip to California. Traveling with her will be Linda; her big sister, Bailey; and their aunt, Jessie. They're driving out early to spend time with Spencer and see the sights.

"I'm really excited to go to the beach," Presley said. "I'm just excited to run, even though it's going to be really hard."

