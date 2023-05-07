OPINION| RICK FIRES: Scattershooting on a variety of topics during a busy weekend in sports

There are too many activities going on, from horse racing to high school tournaments in softball and baseball, for me to focus on a single sports topic.

That's my excuse anyway for a segmented version of our weekly rendezvous.

'AIN'T THAT HARD'

I've done hundreds of interviews during my 30-plus years as a sportswriter, but the interview I did last week stands out.

Freshman Mia Griffin of Dermott won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Class 1A state track and field meet at Lincoln. As I approached Griffin for a quick interview, I was expecting her to be thrilled or at least very happy after winning two high-profile races in her first attempt at a state meet.

She was neither.

"I don't like doing it," said Griffin, who added she runs track only to keep in shape for basketball. "I only do it because I'm good at it. It ain't that hard."

Ah, youth. That quote may be the most honest answer I've ever received from an athlete.

BERRY RECEIVES LEGACY AWARD

The accolades continue to roll in for Charles Berry, the former longtime basketball coach at Huntsville, who was inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame in 2021. Last week, Berry received the John Wooden Legacy Award in Benton at the National High School Basketball Coaches Association convention.

"I certainly wasn't expecting this," said Berry, who retired after 50 years at Huntsville in 2018. "I appreciate the basketball coaches association for presenting me with this award. I had no idea it was coming."

Berry's won-loss record of 1,377-691 includes two state championships and two state runner-up finishes. Anyone who ever attended a home game at Charles Berry Arena in Huntsville knows he was much more than just a basketball coach. He was a teacher and mentor to hundreds of students and I watched him visit with people for several minutes before he finally took a seat on the bench to coach the Huntsville girls.

So, congratulations to coach Berry for receiving more national recognition that he so richly deserves.

BIG DOGS

Fayetteville replaced one tall assistant coach in basketball with an even taller assistant coach.

A position on coach Brad Stamps' staff came open after 6-foot-7 Nick Bradford joined the women's basketball program at Wichita State. Bradford played for four years at Kansas and helped the Jayhawks to three Big 12 Conference championships.

Fayetteville filled the position with 6-foot-10 Tyler McCullough, who will move over from his role as an assistant coach at Ramay Junior High to coaching the freshman and helping with the varsity at Fayetteville High School. McCullough played four years at Missouri State, where he started a combined 32 games his junior and senior seasons.

"We are excited about Tyler moving up to the high school," Stamps said. "His work ethic and passion for the PurpleDog program will be a great addition to our staff and program."

Stamps' staff at Fayetteville used to include 6-foot-6 Ronnie Brewer, a former NBA player who joined the Razorbacks as an assistant coach two years ago.

I don't know much, but I know you and your buddies wouldn't want to get into a pickup basketball game with these guys, especially when they have Ronnie's dad, a former All-American who played eight years in the NBA, standing at courtside if one of the younger guys needed a breather.

No, that's something you definitely would not want to do.

POWELL GETS HIS CHANCE

Everyone should know by now former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was the No. 1 selection by Carolina in last month's NFL draft.

Do you know who else will be in Carolina taking snaps at the quarterback position?

Taylor Powell, the former quarterback at Fayetteville High School, who posted on Twitter he's received an invitation to join the Panthers in their off-season camp.

I can't think of anyone who has taken a more indirect path to the pros than Powell, who began his college career as a walk-on at Missouri. Powell spent three years as mostly a backup quarterback for the Tigers before transferring to Troy prior to the start of the 2021 season. Powell won the starting job with the Trojans before being supplanted by the former starter at Troy following a loss to South Carolina.

Powell then transferred to Eastern Michigan, where he had his best season by far while helping the Eagles to nine wins and a postseason bowl appearance for the first time in 35 years. Powell finished his college career with a flurry when he was named the MVP of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl after he threw for 298 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 41-27 win over San Jose State.

Powell is a long shot to stick with the Panthers, who also have Andy Dalton, Matt Corral and Jacob Eason, all with NFL experience on their roster. But Powell was also a long shot when he began his college career as a walk-on at Missouri, where he played in nine games.

All anyone can ask for in life is an opportunity and Taylor has at least a chance to fulfill a lifelong dream.