100 years ago

May 7, 1923

WARREN -- Today is law and order day in Warren, declared by the Ministerial Alliance, composed of all ministers of Warren, and the secretary of the Y.M.C.A. minister this morning talked on law and order and a mass meeting was held at the Y.M.C.A. this afternoon. A committee of three men and three women was appointed to select a committee of 12 men and 12 women from Warren and Bradley county to represent different communities, which would stand by the officers in enforcing the law and organize communities into committees which would report misdemeanors, testify against lawbreakers and serve in juries.

50 years ago

May 7, 1973

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Leaders of a movement to win unconditional amnesty for jailed and self-exile resisters to Vietnam military service Saturday formed a new national council to co-ordinate supportive efforts by hundreds of organizations. ... The formation of the "National Universal Unconditional Amnesty Council" grew out of a nationwide amnesty conference of about 150 civil libertarians and antiwar activists who voted to use "symbolic" holidays such as Armed Forces Day to mobilize public support.

25 years ago

May 7, 1998

JONESBORO -- Doctors, school administrators, politicians, police officers and other community leaders were urged at a forum on youth violence Tuesday night to watch more closely for signs of violent behavior in youngsters. Jonesboro police officers also said they're changing their philosophy of policing and will focus on community relations to prevent children from committing violent acts. ... Nancy Chrisman, administrator of the Northeast Arkansas Women's Clinic in Jonesboro, is seeking volunteers to work with police. A steering committee she formed has identified 79 problems that she says police and city administrators should look at. Those include the city's denial of a gang problem, unsupervised children in the home, rapid growth in Jonesboro, lack of overtime money and equipment for police, increase in crime, and the city's discontinuation of community ride-along programs with the police. ... Police have tried to improve relations with residents by adding a small precinct substation in a high-crime area in north Jonesboro. Mayor Hubert Brodell said he expects to add seven more stations throughout the city during the year. Nineteen more officers will be hired over the year, federally funded by a Community Oriented Policing Program grant.

10 years ago

May 7, 2013

PINE BLUFF -- The Pine Bluff City Council authorized Mayor Debe Hollingsworth on Monday night to proceed with a renovation study of the Merrill Center, which serves youths in one of the poorest areas of the city. The City Council authorized $6,000 to be spent on the study, which will be done by Reed Architectural Firm of Pine Bluff. Hollingsworth has led the charge to renovate the Merrill Center since taking office, calling it "one of the most important venues for our city's youths." The center serves about 30 people daily, ranging in ages from 14 to 17.