OTHERS SAY: Breaking the bank won’t break the banking industry

First Republic Bank is no more, as the wobbling 14th largest U.S. bank was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and mostly resold at auction.

Depositors will all retain their funds, with the big losers being the shareholders. Tough luck; investing always carries some level of risk. Yet it's good that those who were simply parking their personal or business funds in the bank won't face a catastrophic loss that can reverberate further through the economy.

The bank is of a type uniquely vulnerable to this type of bank run: boutique financial institutions in high-income communities catering to wealthy individuals and businesses where the bulk of deposits are in accounts exceeding the $250,000 FDIC insurance cap.

There's no reason the contagion will now spread uncontrollably, though there have been whispers of a broader recession for over a year now. The thing about a recession is that it is to some extent a self-reinforcing prophecy, which means the best thing for everyone to do now is not panic.