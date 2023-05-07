Paper party





As part of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts weeklong festivities of its grand opening, about 400 patrons and supporters gathered in the museum's spacious two-story Atrium for a Grand Opening Celebration Party on April 27.

Guests entered through the courtyard entrance featuring the museum's original 1937 facade and made their way in the atrium where they enjoyed live music and a seafood buffet featuring massive gilded clam shells with shrimp, oysters and crab alongside servings of sushi.

The space was transformed for the festivities with towers of intricate white paper flowers. Tables and seating throughout the atrium were made of honeycombed-paper -- which is much stronger than one might think.

Designer David Monn noted that the use of paper at the event was a nod to the museum's collection of works on paper.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



