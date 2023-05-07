Pine Bluff Police: 16-year-old dead, 1 other person injured by gunfire in Sunday shooting

A 16-year-old was shot and killed and another person was injured by gunfire early Sunday morning during an incident at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

At about 1:45 a.m., police went to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in response to a shooting victim who had arrived at the hospital. The victim was a 16-year-old who was pronounced dead.

Another person who had also been shot during the same incident was also at the hospital where they are in stable condition, police said.

The shootings occurred at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, located at 629 Jaycee Drive.

"A group of people were reportedly gathered at the park when an altercation began, and someone started shooting," police stated in a news release. "Both of the victims were transported from MLK park to Jefferson Regional Medical Center by personal vehicle. Two other people with non-life threatening injuries resulting from the incident were also treated at JRMC."

The police department's Lt. David DeFoor said he did not think the two had been shot but had suffered cuts and bruises.

Police said they do not know the motive for the shooting. No information about a suspect was immediately released. The victim’s identity will not be released due to their age, the release said.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090, or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.

This is the eighth homicide in Pine Bluff this year.