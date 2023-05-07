PREP BASEBALL: Greenland rallies from seven-run deficit to claim 2A West Regional championship with 11-7 victory over Mansfield

GREENLAND -- Not even a seven-run deficit could keep the Greenland Pirates down on their home field Saturday.

Greenland scored five runs in the fifth inning and six in the seventh to defeat Mansfield 11-7 and claim the Class 2A West Regional championship at A.J. Allen Park.

All four of the semifinalists here will advance to the Class 2A state tournament again at Greenland, with some first-round games in baseball and softball to be played Thursday at nearby Prairie Grove.

Saturday's game between Mansfield and Greenland was delayed for about 20 minutes in the seventh inning because of an altercation behind the bleachers. A resource officer from Greenland was attempting to escort a Mansfield fan back to where their fans were sitting when the woman tried to pull away. A man from the Mansfield side confronted the resource officer, who emerged with two bloodied knees after the men fought and fell onto the hard pavement. The man was eventually restrained and police offers from Greenland arrived to take control of the situation.

Back on the field, Greenland turned a 6-4-3 double play that finally ended the game. Zach Holte fielded a hard grounder at shortstop then flipped to Kade Gobel at second base. The throw to first base was low but Carter Jackson was able to scoop the ball out of the dirt on a fine play to end the game.

"We've known since the start of the year our offense was going to be the big thing to carry us throughout the whole season," Greenland Coach Jordan Larkan said. "Our kids, from the bottom of their heart, felt like they could come back because we're used to scoring runs."

Mansfield built a seven-run advantage after four innings but couldn't hold the lead, primarily because of walks, hit batsmen, and errors. Pitcher Drew Elmore held Greenland scoreless until the fifth inning when an infield single and two walks preceded a two-run single by Holte. Elmore was replaced by Cole Kindle, who issued more walks and runs. A dropped popup on the infield also hurt the Tigers.

Greenland continued its comeback by scoring six runs on only two hits in the seventh. Catcher Jack Stockton, who had a double in the sixth inning, slammed a two-run double in the seventh to give Greenland a 9-7 lead.

"Jack's been a leader for us all season and, when he's going, he's really good," Larkan said. "He's got a lot of pop in his bat and, as far as a pure hitter, he's got it."

COTTER 7, LAVACA 6

Cotter rallied from deficits of 3-0 and 5-2 to beat Lavaca in the third-place game at the 2A West Regional Tournament.

Cotter tied the game 5-5 then took the lead with two runs in the sixth inning on an RBI double by Williams Morris and a sacrifice fly from Logan Principato.

Lavaca got to within a run in the top of the seventh on an RBI double by Jetson Wagner. But Cotter ended the game with the win when Wesley Perkey struck out Bryson Gibbing with runners on first and second.