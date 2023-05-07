Prime Time’s NFL shame is misplaced

DALLAS -- Deion Sanders said he was ashamed.

Sanders, the Hall of Fame cornerback known to many as Prime Time, is now coaching at Colorado. It seems Sanders is always in the news for promoting and coaching, whether it's at Jackson State, where he just left after three seasons, or now with the Buffaloes.

Sanders said he was ashamed only one player from a historically Black college or university was selected in the NFL Draft.

Last year, four players from HBCUs were drafted. In 2021, there were none. In 2020, only one player was selected.

This year, the Patriots selected Jackson State cornerback Isaiah Bolden in the seventh round.

"You deserved to be drafted much higher but I'm truly proud of you," Sanders wrote on Twitter. "I know how much you want this. I'm ashamed of the 31 other NFL teams that couldn't find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players and we had three more draft worthy players at JSU."

Sanders is good for college athletics. You can't deny the success he had at Jackson State and the increased attention he brought to HBCUs. You can't even doubt the wins he's expected to get at Colorado and the excitement he's bringing to that campus. Wait until the season opener at TCU.

The NFL business is difficult, and for Sanders to say he's ashamed not enough HBCU players were drafted is unfair. If you can play, NFL teams will find you, whether it's in the draft or as an undrafted free agent.

"I applaud Deion for standing up for the HBCUs," said Will McClay, the Cowboys vice president in charge of player personnel. "But I also stand for all my colleagues, and if there was [one player] drafted there was probably nobody that had high enough draftable grades."

Being drafted means something: a signing bonus, regardless of what round you were selected, and maybe a secure job for two to three years for late-round picks. It's never easy. If it was, every college football player would be drafted.

After the draft, there were at least 17 players from HBCUs signed as undrafted free agents. The Cowboys signed Florida A&M linebacker Isaiah Land. There is no guarantee he'll make the final 53-man roster. In fact, there's no guarantee Land will even be on the 90-man roster of players taken to training camp.

The NFL doesn't care if you played at a HBCU or PWI (a predominantly white institution). NFL teams want players.

For Sanders to say he's ashamed of only one HBCU player being drafted is understandable because he just came from a Jackson State program that he helped rebuild.

Yet, Sanders should realize the difficulty teams have with drafting players. It's not a perfect science. Teams miss out on players from PWI schools, too.

"Deion's doing a great job of promoting HBCUs and promoting Colorado and all those things and so that's part of what the deal is," McClay said. "He wants to see players drafted. We want to draft good football players and good football players come from everywhere. There's not a conspiracy against drafting HBCU players. We're looking for players that will come from anywhere."

Sanders knows this. He not only promoted players from Jackson State, but also other HBCUs. This wasn't a singular gesture for Sanders. He can come across as single-minded, but he's far from it. His compassion for HBCUs is genuine, particularly for Jackson State.

The numbers, however, support how difficult it is to get drafted from a HBCU.

HBCUs play in the Football Championship Subdivision. NFL teams drafted 10 players from FCS schools from the 259 players drafted. In the last four NFL Drafts, only 41 players were taken from FCS schools. To place this in perspective, 149 players were drafted from the SEC, Big Ten and ACC conferences combined.

This pro football life isn't easy. It's an emotional roller coaster for families trying to see their sons drafted. Nobody knows when or if it will happen.

"I think the players have to have draftable grades," McClay said. "There's 32 teams with picks in seven rounds and there's also the free agency period, so it doesn't matter where you start, it matters where you end up."