Public discourse gives way to ratings

Some folks have the TV on all the time, while some of us keep our noses stuck in a book. Still, there exists a stretch of middle ground where some do both. I admit to having scrounged enough passwords from friends and family to access a dizzying array of streaming services.

Yet, after an hour's worth of browsing all those options one recent evening, I was soon in a quandary over what to watch. Nothing really snagged my attention. How could this be?

The question sent me scuttling back into Bookworld where I met an old friend. It was Neil Postman's "Amusing Ourselves to Death," the very book that predicted my predicament almost four decades ago.

Just to put things in perspective, I grew up in the 1950s when television was little more than a harmless curiosity and paled in comparison to my trove of kid books about history and famous people and legendary athletes like Bronc Burnett who was "money" in every sport he played. I was locked in, certainly in a way that people who don't read might not understand.

Postman wrote that books and the print media in general are a perpetual classroom, television not so much. I'm fully aware that bashing TV has gone out of fashion in recent years. It seems hardly worth the effort although Postman, a media theorist and cultural critic, was pretty serious about it back in the day.

Comparing print with visual imagery, he thought there was a clear winner. "As no other medium before or since," he wrote, "the book promotes a sense of a usable and coherent past."

Postman, who died in 2003, traces the downfall of American culture to the invention of photography and the subsequent flood of photos into everyday life. "For countless Americans, seeing, not reading, became the basis for believing." The invention of television only made it worse.

As Postman saw it:

"The problem is not that TV presents us with entertaining subject matter, but that all subject matter is presented as entertaining, which is another issue altogether." Our culture's discourse, he noted, is changing as the demarcation line between what is show business and what is not becomes harder to see with each passing day.

Were he alive today, I doubt that Postman would be at all shocked by the shenanigans of Fox News, including the revelation that its on-camera hosts and executives did not believe Donald Trump's claim that the last presidential election was stolen from him. Yet they helped perpetuate this big lie when their cameras were turned on for broadcast to millions.

Basically, Fox News lied because this would help them keep viewers, which equal high ratings, which equal big revenue.

Postman probably would just say something like this: "There goes Fox News again, making the world safe for people that want to think pro wrestling is real." It certainly supports his argument that the corporate state now controls the flow of public discourse, such as it is.

I wish I'd said the following but confess I only came by it honestly on Facebook. It seems to fit here nonetheless. "Most people don't want the truth; they want constant reassurance that what they believe is the truth."

I'm fairly certain that Postman would be livid to witness today's state government proposing to arrest librarians for circulating books the legislators don't like. They haven't bothered to read them, of course, they just dislike some of the subject matter. Actually, they would seem to have a natural ally in television. "TV does not ban books," Postman wrote, "it simply displaces them."

Meanwhile, readers are hanging on by the merest of threads, still mainly looking to books and newspapers for some actual public discourse with which to nurture our souls. This may be naïve and overly optimistic, but I like it better than Aldous Huxley's prediction in his classic book "Brave New World," which was the guiding light for Postman's thesis.

Huxley says that people will come to love their oppression, to adore the technologies that undo their capacity to think.

Rod Lorenzen is a writer and former publisher who lives in Little Rock.