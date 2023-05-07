Retired banker serves hometown of Magnolia





Steve Nipper's career as a banker kept him busy for years, though not too busy to volunteer in his community. In retirement, with more free time to help out where needed, Nipper rose to the occasion.

"After we retired and got out of banking, there have been five friends of mine that met for breakfast every month and we formed an informal group called the Biscuit Boys," says Nipper, 74, who retired nine years ago from Bancorp South, now Cadence Bank. "What we do is contribute some money every year and we give that money away to people in need."

The Biscuit Boys operate quietly in Nipper's hometown, Magnolia, heeding calls from church and utility company officials about where to direct the assistance.

"They'll call and say, 'Joe Jones was just laid off' or 'he's working a job or two and just needs help,'" Nipper says. "We help pay gas bills, electric bills, phone bills, rent, water bills, those kinds of things."

He estimates the Biscuit Boys have helped 200 people in the last seven years.

The name was inspired by another group of Magnolians, the Muffin Men, who had retired and started gathering before them.

"We were younger and we said, 'Let's call ourselves the Biscuit Boys," says Nipper, who grew up in Magnolia.

Nipper was born in 1949 to a college music teacher and Columbia County's only veterinarian. After graduating from Magnolia High School, he went to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

"A friend and I went to Fayetteville to become architects," says Nipper, who joined Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity. "Architectural freshmen classes met Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 7:30 in the morning, so I found a new path in the business school."

He completed a master's in business administration and went to Dallas for a while and then Little Rock, where he worked for an investment firm for about 15 more.

Connections through work and church led to him taking the helm at Union National Bank in Magnolia in 1989.

In 1996, Nipper moved to the older, more established First National Bank in Magnolia.

"That's also when I married Deborah, in 1996," says Nipper of his wife, a retired kindergarten teacher. "That was a really good year."

He and Deborah have five children and 10 grandchildren between them.

"We both volunteer a lot," Nipper says.

Nipper was part of the first Leadership Greater Little Rock class in 1985, and he was curriculum chairman of the class in 1989. He has held leadership roles with the Little Rock Jaycees, the Magnolia City Hospital Board of Commissioners, the Magnolia Arts Council Board, the Magnolia United Way and the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce. In 2010, Nipper was named the president of the Arkansas Alumni Association Board of Directors.

"Then I was instrumental in helping with the formation of the Columbia County Community Foundation, which, in the year 2000, was fortunate enough to have Walton matching money," he says. "We were able to raise a lot of family funds. Those families were interested in our public schools, our hospitals, our college, food security and things like that."

The effort to form a county affiliate began with a group of mostly bankers who met at a bank in town, at least one of whom was interested in restoring the Columbia County Courthouse.

"We were talking to people about family endowments and we started about 42 or 43 family endowments," he says. "$10,000 was the minimum, and it still is the minimum, and we put that into designated endowments," Nipper says.

He has served on the Arkansas Community Foundation board for almost a decade, now as chairman of the board.

"We are busy on a daily basis," he says of the volunteer work he does on his own and alongside Deborah. "We live in a smaller community, where our community depends on volunteers to make their community a better place to live."

They recently worked together to help raise money for a new 3D mammogram machine for the city's hospital.

"He's so good to support me," says Deborah, who serves on the hospital's foundation board. "He's right there toting things in and helping with the auction. ... We're like a two-for-one deal. I think we have about $2 million in our local giving tree funds. We've done good and that allows us to give away $20,000 to $25,000 a year to nonprofits."

Nipper's in his fifth year on the Magnolia City Council, having been re-elected to a second term in November.

He and Deborah are active in their church, First United Methodist of Magnolia, and after church on Sundays they go to gentle yoga class together.

He has enjoyed helping people, over the years, in the little town where he grew up.

"Steve is a very kind, giving, caring person so when someone came in and needed $50 or $100, that came out of his pocket to help them," Deborah says. "I didn't usually know any of that. He didn't talk about it."

Nipper enjoys the relatively slower pace of retirement.

"I miss the people," he says. "I go in my bank all the time to make deposits or just to visit with people."

