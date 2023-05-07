River Valley Spotlight: Harpenau makes mark with 900th career win in storied career

FORT SMITH -- Dale Harpenau quickly grew to love Fort Smith. He had to; he had no other choice.

"I was kind of forced to grow up in a relatively quick period of time from being where I was to being in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and not knowing anybody," the Fort Smith Southside baseball coach said. "It worked out."

Harpenau actually grew up in tiny Remsen, Iowa, located about two hours north of Omaha, Neb.

Bill Clark, a baseball scout from Iowa, knew Westark Junior College baseball coach Bill Crowder and suggested Harpenau, a catcher, might deserve a look.

"He and Bill Crowder were good friends, and he passed my name along," Harpenau said. "I came down here and met Coach Crowder in the parking lot, and we visited. He gave me a scholarship. Coach Crowder was fantastic."

Harpenau is the oldest of seven children to Mary Lea and Jim Harpenau, and they drove their son to Fort Smith to start his baseball career.

"I'm from a small, rural farming community of about 1,500 people," Harpenau said. "My mom and dad dropped me off here. All I had was a clock radio, a Rosary and a deck of playing cards. They left and went nine hours back home. I didn't know a soul here. I had to grow up pretty fast."

It started Harpenau on a baseball journey that has now spanned 36 years as a coach. Two weeks ago, Harpenau was recognized for winning his 900th game as a head baseball coach, all in Arkansas.

"It means three things: That I'm old, I've been lucky and I have had the pleasure of coaching some really good players throughout my career," Harpenau said. "It has been a very rewarding profession for me just being able to come out and do this and try to influence young kids."

Harpenau has spent the last eight years as the head coach at Southside. Before that he was an assistant coach for one year under Craig Jones at Southside after 16 years as head coach at Westark and the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, and 11 years as head coach at Arkansas Tech.

Harpenau was an All-Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference catcher both years at Tech under Jim Franks in 1984 and 1985. After serving as a graduate assistant for two years, Franks decided after the 1987 season to go into the sporting goods business.

Harpenau approached Arkansas Tech athletic director Don Sevier about the job.

"Jim Franks was also the sports information director at the time, and they decided to split the job," Harpenau said. "They spent some money to hire the SID, and they had $9,000 left to hire the baseball coach. That was more money than I'd ever made in my entire life at that point. I walked into Coach Sevier's office and said I'd like to take the job. He said all they had was $9,000, and I said, 'I'll take it.'"

Harpenau was just 22 at the time, but he was already used to taking on responsibility at a young age when he was dropped off nine hours away from home to adjust as a teenager at Westark.

"That probably helped me take the job when I was 22 years old," Harpenau said. "I was probably the youngest head coach in the country at the time. The kids that were seniors that year were freshmen during my senior year at Tech. I go from being one of the guys to being in charge."

Harpenau didn't give much thought about coaching after the season, but the Wonder Boys finished 29-17 and won the AIC championship. The team set 18 school records that season, including most games won at 29 and most conference games won with 18. Harpenau also coached the North team in the AIC All-Star game at Little Rock's Ray Winder Field.

"I thought they'd just get through that year and then they'd go and hire somebody else," Harpenau said. "I screwed up and won a conference championship that first year, so they couldn't really get rid of me. Again, I appreciate Don Sevier, the athletic director at Arkansas Tech for giving me a chance 36 years ago to be able to do this. I'll forever be grateful for him giving me the opportunity."

In 1992, Harpenau was a guest speaker at the Arkansas High School Baseball Coaches Association winter clinic along with Crowder, Razorbacks coach Norm DeBriyn, Ole Miss coach Don Kessinger, and Dave Van Horn then the coach at Texarkana Community College.

"That was a good day," Harpenau said. "It was a little bit intimidating as a young guy to be around all of those great baseball people. I felt privileged to be a part of that."

Guiding a baseball team comprised of players not much younger than he was was never an issue, Harpenau said.

"If not, they were really close," Harpenau said. "We were all guys, and we had a team. Then there was a role reversal, and I had to flip the cap on that. It worked. I'm very appreciative of that first team. If we would have went out there and stunk it up, that would have been the end of this gig for me."

At Tech, Harpenau also guided the Wonder Boys through the transition from the AIC to the Gulf South Conference. He bookmarked his coaching career at Tech with a championship in the AIC in his first year and then the GSC-West championship in 1999.

Harpenau went on to win 302 games in 11 years at Tech and was the winningest baseball coach in school history before another opportunity, this one to return to Fort Smith and take over for legendary coach Bill Crowder at Westark Junior College.

"It was where it started for me with Coach Crowder," Harpenau said. "I never say replace; I followed Coach Crowder at Westark."

Harpenau was back at home.

"Absolutely," Harpenau said. "This has been home for me. This is where I met my wife; this is where I raised my kids. I've been fortunate throughout the years. I've been doing this for 36 years and met some really wonderful people throughout the process. I've coached a lot of really good players. I've had two big-leaguers. It has been a very rewarding profession for me just being able to come out and do this and try to influence young kids. I never thought I'd get to this point."

Harpenau also added athletic director to his responsibilities at Westark and helped make the transition from junior college to Division II as UAFS.

"It's been a lot of interesting things throughout the way that makes it even more special, the journey I've been on," said Harpenau, who won 526 games at Westark/UAFS in 16 seasons as head coach.

In 2015, he returned to the high school ranks, where he was an All-State catcher in Iowa his senior year, as assistant to Craig Jones at Southside. The next season, Harpenau moved up as the head coach.

"There's an innocence still to this game at this level," Harpenau said. "Kids would love the opportunity to go on, but this is kind of the end for a lot of kids in high school. When they finish their high school days they just don't get an opportunity. The college game is such a tough sport like all sports."

It's not hard for Harpenau to realize he's been coaching the game for a long time as he watches brothers Carter and Peyton Zimmerman on the field practicing for the Mavericks.

"I've got kids on this team that I coached their dad at Arkansas Tech like Brandon Zimmerman," Harpenau said. "I'll see them on the mound, and I flashback 36 years and it looks just like Brandon out there."

Harpenau has coached sons of former players, coached players that went on to play professionally, and even coached a Marine who had served four years before returning to Westark and walking on as a 24-year-old freshman. That was Jason Mott, who had played at Northside under Bill Breedlove. After playing at Westark, he reenlisted after the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001.

"I gave him a Saint Christopher medal and told him I wanted him to bring it back to me when he's done," Harpenau said. "Sure enough, he brought it back and gave it to me. I've got it framed with a picture of him in it."

It's another memory in a long list from coaching baseball on the collegiate and high school level.

"There's been a lot of cool things to go with it," Harpenau said. "I've been around the game a long time. I can't think of anything else I'd rather had done or would rather do than what I'm doing today."

He also coached his son, Ty, at Southside. Ty Harpenau went on to play at Texas Tech and played in the College World Series in Omaha, so watching his son on that stage, too, is a highlight.

"Those are probably two of my most memorable moments of my coaching career; to be able to coach my son through his senior year and then see him progress and his experiences at Texas Tech and the opportunity to go to Omaha twice," Harpenau said. "He threw 2 2/3 innings to finish a game at Omaha. It was a wonderful experience. I used to go to the College World Series, living in Remsen, Iowa, about 90 miles from Omaha. I saw a bunch of really good players when it was at old Rosenblatt Stadium. As a young kid watching games and then being in the stands watching your son out there playing is a pretty surreal moment and something I'll never forget."

Harpenau enjoyed the celebration of his 900th victory, which was a surprise to him, but coaching baseball was never about the wins.

"It's been an interesting journey," Harpenau said. "There's tons of memories, countless for sure."

Fort Smith Southside coach Dale Harpeneau in the dugout on May 2 2023 before a game with Rogers High School. Harpenau recently won his 900th game. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



