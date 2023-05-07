ROUNDUP: Harrison girls win 5A-West soccer title; Fayetteville baseball tops Blue Valley

SOCCER

GIRLS

Harrison 2, Siloam Springs 1

Harrison scored two goals on a pair of cornerkicks and the Lady Goblins defeated Siloam Springs 2-1 on Friday to win the 5A-West Conference championship at F.S. Garrison Stadium in Harrison.

The Lady Panthers took an early 1-0 lead on Mesa Broquard's goal, but Harrison tied the match just before halftime when Liani Cash scored off a cornerkick.

Harrison took a 2-1 lead when another cornerkick resulted in a Noelle Pall goal. Both cornerkicks were taken by Rylee Myers.

Sydney Hobson have five saves in goal for the Lady Goblins (17-4-1, 13-1), who will be the No. 1 seed from the 5A-West and this week's 5A state tournament in Jonesboro. Siloam Springs (14-4-2, 12-1-1) will be the No. 2 seed.

Bentonville 2, Fayetteville 0

Bentonville captured the 6A-West Conference championship with a 2-0 victory over Fayetteville at Harmon Field.

Devyn O'Daniel and Abbi Armstrong scored goals for Bentonville, which finished 8-0-1 in league play. The Lady Tigers scored 43 goals and allowed only three goals while winning the 6A-West title for the second consecutive year.

BOYS

Harrison 2, Siloam Springs 1

The Goblins locked up the No. 3 seed from the 5A-West with a 2-1 victory over the Panthers on Friday night.

Stephen Kahn scored Harrison's first goal off a cross from Jon Bartlett. Jack Fenn added a second goal for the Goblins (8-8-3, 7-6-1). Grayson Dupre had 13 saves for Harrison.

Dylan Garcia scored Siloam Springs' goal with Anderson Lara on the assist. The Panthers' season ends at 3-15-3 overall and 3-8-3 in league play.

BASEBALL

Fayetteville 3, Blue Valley, Kan. 1

Zach Adams belted a two-run home run in the fourth inning to lift Fayetteville past Blue Valley in the firsts of two games Saturday at Bulldog Field.

Landon Schaefer singled to lead off the fourth before Adams belted his home run over the right-field fence and give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead. Jaison DeLamar scored Fayetteville's other run on a throwing error after he hit a double.

Cade Costello threw three innings of scoreless relief and picked up the victory, while DeLamar threw the saved and recorded a save.

Springdale Har-Ber 9, Webb City, Mo. 0

Jeff Zachry had a pair of doubles and drove in four runs as Har-Ber posted its third straight shutout with a victory Saturday at home over Webb City.

Zachry drove in the Wildcats' first two runs with a first-inning double, then he belted another two-run double as part of a third-run third to give Har-Ber a 5-0 lead.

Henry Acuff drove in two runs for Har-Ber, including an RBI single in the Wildcats' four-run third. Ross Felder then tripled to drive in Acurff and scored the final run on Luke Cornelison's sacrifice fly.

Austin Jones pitched four innings and Gavin Moore threw the final three as the two combined on a five-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts.

Fayetteville 5, Webb City, Mo. 4

Chayse Dutile's seventh-inning single drove in A.J. Duncan with the winning run as Fayetteville defeated Webb City in Saturday's second game at Bulldog Field.

Duncan entered the game as a pinch-runner after Zach Adams walked to lead off the seventh, then he stole second and moved to third on a groundout.

Landon Holzhauer and Tristan Morgan hit back-to-back RBI doubles and Charlie Graves' single drove in a run to give Fayetteville a 3-0 lead in the second. The Bulldogs made it 4-0 in the third when Dutile was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, but Webb City tied with solo tallies in the fourth and fifth innings and two more in the seventh.

Valley View 10, Bentonville 7

Valley View scored three runs in the fifth inning and added a solo tally in the sixth to come from behind and defeat Bentonville during Saturday's game at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

Brodie Gist hd two hits, while Eli McCall had three RBIs and Rowan Christensen added two more for the Tigers, who led 7-6 after three innings but didn't score any more runs.

Rogers 3, Valley View 1

Gael Salinas drove in Rogers' first run and also picked up a save as Rogers held on to defeat Valley View in a nonconference game at Mountie Field.

Salinas' first-inning single drove in Caleb Champion for his 48th RBI of the season and gave the Mounties (25-2) a 1-0 lead. Rogers added two runs in the fourth when a throwing error allowed Lance Wike to score, then Jeff Regan came home on a passed ball.

Madden Dillard went 6.1 innings and allowed five hits, including a solo home run in the fifth, and struck out five. He left the game after Valley View had the tying runs in scoring position with one out in the seventh, but Salinas retired the next two batters to end the game.

Springdale Har-Ber 3, Webb City, Mo. 0

Jeff Zachry had two hits and drove in two runs to lead Har-Ber to a victory over Webb City in Friday's second game at Wildcat Field.

The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the first on back-to-back doubles by Luke Cornelison and Zachry, whose third-inning single drove in Ross Felder and made it a 2-0 game. Har-Ber's final run came in the fifth when Kaleb Keller was hit by a pitch and came home on Cole Carlton's single.

Tyler Ridley earned the win with a two-hit shutout as he struck out 10 batters and walked none in a 92-pitch outing.

Rogers Heritage 6, Greenwood 2

Ethan Martin's two-run single snapped a 2-2 deadlock, and Heritage closed out its regular season Friday with a win over Greenwood at War Eagle Field.

Brett Renfrow led off the third inning with a walk and Bennett Crafton was hit by a pitch before Martin belted his single to left field and drove in both runners.

The War Eagles added a run in the fourth when Spencer Mounce's squeeze bunt scored Luke Askew, who had a leadoff single, and Crafton scored in the fifth on a passed ball.

Greenwood took a 2-0 lead in the first when Dawson Holt tripled and scored on Harrison Adams' sacrifice fly, then Grant Karnes singled and scored on Brayden Pettigrew's double. Heritage countered when Cooper Mann singled and scored when a fielder's choice by Aiden Adair, then Crafton doubled in a run.

Springdale Har-Ber 4, Van Buren 0

Dylan Gibson belted a two-run home run, and three Har-Ber pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout as the Wildcats defeated Van Buren in Friday's first game at Wildcat Field.

Har-Ber scored in the first inning when Britt Wittschen, a courtesy runner after Ross Felder singled, scored on a wild pitch, and Jeff Zachry added an RBI single. The Wildcats' other runs came in the fourth when Kaleb Ceola singled and Gibson hit his home run over the left-field fence.

Felder pitched 4.2 innings and allowed two hits while he struck out nine. Rhett Richardson and Shea Cambron threw in relief to preserve the shutout.