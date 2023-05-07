Sections
Sister granted temporary order of protection against Bentonville School Board member

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:38 a.m.

BENTONVILLE -- A Benton County circuit judge granted a temporary protection order against a Bentonville School Board member after his sister accused him of hitting her.

Judge Doug Schrantz granted the order last month after the 72-year-old woman from Bella Vista filed a request for the order of protection.

The woman accused her brother, Joel Dunning, 63, of stalking her. She claims there had been multiple instances where Dunning showed up unannounced at her home.

She claims her brother threatened and assaulted her and she fears for her life and safety, according to court documents.

  photo  Joel Dunning, candidate for Bentonville School Board, Zone 1
  

Print Headline: No-contact order granted against sibling

