Some in Arkansans in England avoid drizzle, crowds on coronation day

LONDON -- Rather than pitching a tent along the procession route or standing in the drizzle for hour upon hour, many Brits looked for alternative ways to celebrate Saturday's coronation of King Charles III.

Nancy Bass Janin, a Little Rock native now living here, tuned in on the telly with family as grandkids scampered about, heading to the windows to see the Royal Air Force Red Arrows zoom past, belching blue, white and red smoke as they flew.

"We had a really good time," she said.

In order to get a prime spot on the mall, "you would have had to go there two or three days ago and been camping out. People brought tents and they literally lived in tents for two or three days," she said.

Doing so would have meant listening to the coronation service over a loudspeaker instead of seeing the pageantry as it unfolded.

Watching it, Janin, the sister of Museum of Discovery director Kelley Bass and retired 6th Judicial Circuit Judge Ellen Brantley, was impressed by the grandeur.

It was the fifth time Brits have been treated to a grand royal spectacle in recent years, Janin noted. There was the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018, the death of Prince Philip in 2021, the queen's platinum jubilee in June and her death three months later.

"Obviously the queen and Prince Philip's deaths were sad times, but this was a very happy time, and it was much more grandiose. They pulled out all the stops for this," she said.

Taylor Riddle and Zackary Shearer, away from Little Rock on vacation, opted to leave London in the midst of the coronation frenzy and watch the festivities, instead, at The Three Sisters, an Edinburgh pub.

They did so only after touring the Royal Yacht Britannia, Queen Elizabeth's prized vessel from 1954 to 1997.

"I can see why the Queen admired it," Riddle said.

Now docked in Edinburgh, it's a tourist attraction these days.

Nonetheless, "it was neat to be able to be that close to where they spent their time and holidays," Riddle said. "To be there on the day of the coronation was interesting."

Shearer also enjoyed seeing the famous royal relic.

"It was interesting to see sort of a by-gone era," he said.

Of King Charles' 67 million subjects, only 2,200 or so received invitations to Saturday's service at Westminster Abbey.

The royal family has invited people to participate in other ways, either by attending community luncheons or by doing volunteer work as part of the Big Help Out on Monday, which has been declared a bank holiday.

Janin and fellow Arkansan Russ Snapp will be among 600 or so people enjoying today's CQ Big Lunch in Regent's Park, a 395-acre oasis roughly 3 miles north of Buckingham Palace.

Nationwide, there will be many additional opportunities to mark the occasion. More than 3,000 events are listed on the official coronation website, ranging from parades and fireworks displays to services of thanksgiving and concerts.