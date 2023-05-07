FOOTBALL

Former UA player Rogers to UNLV

Wide receiver Landon Rogers, who previously played at the University of Arkansas, is transferring to UNLV, he posted on his Twitter account Saturday. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Barry Odom was hired as UNLV's coach after being Arkansas' defensive coordinator the previous three seasons.

Rogers, who signed with Arkansas as a quarterback in 2021 after being a three-star recruit at Little Rock Parkview, moved to tight end for the Razorbacks as a true freshman at his request, then moved to receiver last season. He played in one game in 2021 against the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff and redshirted, then didn't play in any games in 2022.

Rogers announced after spring practice he was entering the transfer portal.

-- Bob Holt

BASKETBALL

Barnum transferring to Mississippi State

Former Arkansas women's basketball forward Erynn Barnum has committed to Mississippi State, she announced on social media Saturday.

Barnum entered the NCAA transfer portal March 31 after an All-SEC second-team season with the Razorbacks. She has one season of eligibility remaining.

She led Arkansas in scoring at 15 points per game and was second on the team in rebounding at 6.5 per game.

Barnum joins the roster of Sam Purcell, who is entering his second season leading the Bulldogs. They finished 22-11 overall and 9-7 in SEC play in 2022-23.

Mississippi State made a second-round appearance in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The No. 11 seed Bulldogs defeated Illinois in a play-in game before upsetting No. 6 Creighton.

Their season ended with a five-point loss to No. 3 seed Notre Dame.

-- Ethan Westerman