Subway chokehold death elicits outcry

NEW YORK -- A Marine veteran fatally choking a locally-known Michael Jackson impersonator in a chokehold aboard a New York City subway has set off an emotionally-charged debate in New York about compassion and mental illness.

Jordan Neely, who friends say suffered from worsening mental health, died last week when Daniel Penny pulled him to the floor and pinned him with a hold taught in combat training. No arrests were made by police, prompting anger from some who demanded criminal charges in the death.

Neely had been screaming at other passengers but hadn't attacked anyone, according to a freelance journalist who recorded video of his final minutes.

Video of the incident shows Penny maintained the grip even after Neely stopped struggling.

"You've got to let him go," says the man recording.

Most people who ride the subway system have had occasional uncomfortable encounters with people who shout or behave in unsettling ways, but pose no danger to anyone. It is unclear why either Penny, or two other men who can be seen on the video helping to restrain Neely, decided to act.

Penny, through his lawyers, said Friday he was only protecting himself after Neely threatened him and other passengers.

"Daniel never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death," said his lawyers, Thomas Kenniff and Steven Raiser.

In a statement Friday, Penny's lawyers didn't offer details of what happened, other than to say that "when Mr. Neely began aggressively threatening Daniel Penny and the other passengers, Daniel, with the help of others, acted to protect themselves, until help arrived."

The Manhattan district attorney's office is investigating the incident and no charges have been announced.

Under New York's penal code, a person who uses deadly force must not only prove that they feared for their own life or someone else's, but that any reasonable person would have felt the same way.

"Suppose the Marine says, 'I honest to God thought I had no choice but to save someone,' the question would be whether an objectively reasonable person in his circumstances would have felt the same," said Mark Bederow, a former assistant district attorney in Manhattan.

The interpretation of that statute was last clarified by the state's highest court in 1986, in response to Bernhard Goetz's shooting of four teenagers aboard a subway, an infamous case that has drawn comparisons to Neely's death.

People walk past graffiti calling attention to death of Jordan Neely that was painted on the sidewalk at an entrance to Washington Square Park, Friday, May 5, 2023, in New York. Neely, a locally-known Michael Jackson impersonator who friends say suffered from worsening mental health, died Monday, May 1, when a fellow rider pulled him to the floor and pinned him with a hold taught in Marine combat training. (AP Photo/Brooke Lansdale)

