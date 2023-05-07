



The Maid by Nita Prose was our in-person book club selection for May. The story is told by the main character, Molly Gray. Most of us thought she was on the spectrum of autism, but she was definitely different, socially awkward and naive. She was raised by her grandmother, and due to poor judgement, lost her nest egg of savings right before her grandmother dies. She is a bit OCD and gets work as a maid for a fancy hotel. She loves her job and her role, and is an amazing cleaner, but is quite lacking in social skills, which makes her an easy target. One day she goes into a room to clean and finds a dead man, who happens to be rich and a frequent guest at the hotel. She is being framed for the murder and has to rely on some newly made friends and herself to clear her name. The story gets a little stereotypical at times, and gets wrapped up pretty neatly, but with some definite surprises.





I enjoyed the book and so did most of our group. Overall, it came in at a 3.5 rating. For Molly, one of her favorite meals was the Italian feast at Olive Garden, so Brenda made a wonderful lasagna and ordered salad and bread sticks from Olive Garden.





We had a great meal and even better discussion.