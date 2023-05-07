Time talking gardening!

Saturday was my first day I could concentrate on gardening in a while. I started off at Botanica Nursery in Little Rock,





helping Chris celebrate 20 years at this location. We had a great group of gardeners to talk gardening. Then we all went and shopped.





I found some great new tropicals





and a few annuals for the deck. I then went with my daughter to Access greenhouses for a few more plants for both her garden and mine.





While we were there we got to visit with Cheryl and Margaret,





both Master Naturalists, and one a Master Gardener who have worked really hard to renovate and maintain the butterfly gardens





at the Mississippi Campus.





They look amazing! If you are shopping there for plants, pop by and take a look!

I spent a couple of hours pruning and planting, but had to finally call it quits. It wasn’t that hot, but my oh my was it humid. Not pleasant gardening weather at all. It felt good to be back in the garden.

Last week, I also got to do a gardening zoom class for the Texas State MG conference, and before that spoke at the Greek Orthodox Churches festival of tables.





Their tablescapes were amazing, each decorated with their own theme.





It was such a great group of interested gardeners, with so many questions.





Family issues have consumed a lot of our time the past month, but our Aunt Eloise lost the battle on Wednesday,





and we will celebrate her life this Tuesday. It happened way too quickly, but she led a full and productive 96+ years.