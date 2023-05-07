Following the worst legislative session of my lifetime, I need a trip to the mountaintop. I head for Petit Jean Mountain. Hoping for a day of relaxation and contemplation, I decide not to take Interstate 40 to Morrilton. I drive west out of the capital city, taking Arkansas 10 and 9 through the Ouachita Mountains.

I look to my right at Pinnacle Mountain, Rattlesnake Ridge and Blue Mountain. I cross Lake Maumelle and wonder if the men in boats are catching any fish on this spring morning. At the Lucky S Cafe in Perryville, the coffee is hot and the pancakes are tasty.

The dogwoods are blooming as I head up the mountain, stopping at Stout's Point for a few minutes before making my way to the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute. It has been 70 years since Rockefeller first came to Petit Jean and began buying properties that would become Winrock Farms, one of the country's top cattle ranches. Rockefeller's first trip to the mountain occurred Feb. 24, 1953.

Twenty years later--Feb. 22, 1973--he died. In those 20 years, Rockefeller changed an impoverished state for the better. Arkansas, in turn, gave him purpose during the final two decades of his life.

I always feel better about Arkansas when I arrive at WRI. It's hard not to. The institute, which boasts some of the best views in the region, is on 188 acres of the original grounds of Winrock Farms.

Now part of the University of Arkansas System, WRI was established in 2005. After Rockefeller died, a nonprofit organization known as Winrock International was started here. In 2004, Winrock International moved its operations to Little Rock and Washington, D.C. The property on the mountain reverted to the Winthrop Rockefeller Charitable Trust, which leased facilities to the UA System and then gave the system $53 million to remodel 30,000 square feet of space, including barns. Lodging facilities were constructed, and extensive landscaping was done.

Rockefeller hosted hundreds of meetings on his ranch during his 20 years in Arkansas. During his four years as governor from 1967-71, he spent more time on the mountain than at the state Capitol. This was where Arkansans came to discuss public policy. WRI is trying to become the premier place for such discussions in a new century, especially at a time when those at the state Capitol seem more interested in advancing national political agendas than in serving the citizens who elected them.

In 2016, Janet Harris was hired to build the institute's programs and bring clarity to its mission. She has been a master at focusing on what's called the Rockefeller ethic, the belief that transformational change is created by combining diversity of opinion, respectful dialogue and collaborative problem solving.

Harris earned her bachelor's degree while playing basketball for the University of Central Arkansas. While working full time, she later completed a master's degree in public administration from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She worked for the city of Little Rock and then for three state constitutional offices. Harris was deputy secretary of state for eight years.

Harris took over as WRI's executive director following the retirement of Marta Loyd last year. In 2018, Loyd had announced a gift of more than $100 million from the Winthrop Rockefeller Charitable Trust. The money was placed in an endowment that helps pay for operational expenses. The gift helped WRI move to the next level, becoming the best place in this part of the country for conferences and corporate retreats.

The mountain is quiet at night. There aren't restaurants, clubs and movie theaters competing for attention. Conference participants are forced to get to know each other as they have long conversations after dinner.

"I think a lot about the fact that it has been 70 years since Winthrop Rockefeller came here and 50 years since he left us," Harris says over lunch. "In those 20 years, he transformed this state. But it's not so much what he did. It's about the values he brought. I'm proud of how everyone on our staff is focused on the Rockefeller ethic. Discussions on this mountain revolve around making Arkansas a better place."

The pandemic forced WRI to add technology that allows presentations to be watched by people across the state. Harris, however, says the real joy is in "having people here on the mountain with us."

Current initiatives include a look at the justice system and high rates of recidivism in Arkansas, an education policy initiative, a water management effort and creation of a civic health index in coordination with the Clinton School of Public Service in Little Rock.

"We're also seeing an increase in the number of groups that rent space," Harris says. "We'll facilitate those meetings and teach the Rockefeller ethic. We hope the legacy of Winthrop Rockefeller isn't just about what he did during those 20 years. It's about his approach to solving problems, and that approach is needed now more than ever. We want to build bridges between various factions. If we do that, we keep Winthrop Rockefeller's legacy relevant."

Harris hands me a copy of the farewell address Rockefeller gave to the Arkansas Legislature on Jan. 12, 1971. I spend the rest of the day on the mountain and read the address while having dinner at Mather Lodge in Petit Jean State Park. The park is celebrating its 100th birthday this year.

"Speaking to you four years ago, I pledged to work as hard as no man had before," Rockefeller said that day. "I asked that we raise our sights, redouble our commitment and join together to build an era of excellence for Arkansas. It has been said by some that I asked too much. Perhaps so. You tell me: What quality of leadership would ask too little? What sort of leadership would be content merely to maintain a standard of living that for so long has been so meager for so many?

"The shame upon me and my administration would have been in not struggling for something better. Today I am not ashamed. Neither, looking to the loftiness of the goals discussed that inauguration day, do I leave with a sense of failure. They were not ordinary goals, to be achieved overnight or without extraordinary effort. I believe that as the years roll by we will see that, indeed, the cornerstone for an era of excellence has been laid in Arkansas.

"We have not accomplished all that I hoped for. I hardly expected that we would. But fundamentally I believe we have achieved that which had to be achieved before real and lasting progress could begin to build in Arkansas. The most meaningful measure of progress is that certain things are no longer acceptable to us as a people. No longer do we find inevitable, or acceptable, a collective feeling of helplessness."

Rockefeller had become the first chairman of the Arkansas Industrial Development Commission in 1955 at a time when the state's per capita population loss was the highest in the country. He talked of Arkansans' feelings of despair, which often led to apathy. This native New Yorker was introduced early to the infamous Arkansas inferiority complex.

"This attitude was understandable, but at the same time it was costly in that it held us back in so many ways," he said in his farewell address. "It served to cut off citizen participation in the development of Arkansas. . . . Perhaps it produced in many Arkansans a lack of confidence or a sense of alienation from their own state government."

Once more, Arkansans are alienated from state government. The governor's office and Legislature are controlled by publicity seekers from the political fringe. I contemplate the words our greatest governor spoke in January 1971.

"There is much to do, but now the fresh winds of new and exciting change are blowing across our beautiful state," Rockefeller said. "I am proud and happy to have been a part in helping to open the doors and windows, bolted too long, to allow these fresh winds to penetrate our homes, and yes, even our minds."

Rex Nelson is a senior editor at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.