UA students seek to reclaim, reuse tons of furnishings their peers leave behind

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two hundred tons of usable furniture and other goods ranging from throw pillows to couches wind up in the trash when University of Arkansas, Fayetteville students move out each May, according to three economics majors at the school.

Their proposal to clean up, restore and resell discarded items made "The Bandits," as the group dubbed themselves, one of seven finalists in a region-wide competition for a recycling grant. The Northwest Arkansas Council, a group of community and business leaders formed to tackle regional issues, hosted the competition and awarded the $5,000 first prize April 21.

University students Steicy Lopez, 20, of Springdale, James Jovicich, 20, of Dallasand Jenn Ngo, 22, of Fayetteville made it to the final stages of the grant contest, competing with university professors and established business owners. Ngo is a senior and a marketing major while Lopez and Jovicich are sophomores and economics majors.

The winning company in the recycling competition, SIEV Technologies, draws fuel and other useful chemicals from food waste through a process invented by two UA professors.

The Bandits made the competition's final round because they offered a workable solution to an obvious problem, said Dan Holtmeyer, recycling program manager at the Northwest Arkansas Council. The Bandits were not the only UA students to make a proposal, he said, but theirs was the most thoroughly researched and crafted among those he reviewed.

"It was so straightforward, and they made such a compelling case," Holtmeyer said in a phone interview Wednesday. The Bandits' willingness to partner with other entities such as the university itself and companies that resell recycled goods was another factor in their proposal's favor, he said.

"They were willing to network," he said.

The Bandits' goal is not only to recycle, but to save students' money, Lopez said Wednesday.

"We estimate it costs a student $400 just to move in, buying their furnishings," she said. "We'd like to bring that down to $300." Students could buy cheaper recycled -- but fully usable -- furniture.

The students praised the university's efforts at recycling already in place but said more could be done, particularly to bring in items from students who live off campus.

"Clothing, furniture, ironing boards, shower caddies," and a litany of other items get left behind by students at the end of each school year, said Christopher Spencer, assistant communications director for University Housing, in a telephone interview Thursday.

The university cooperated with local nonprofit groups to reclaim and reuse about 166 tons of items donated by students in May of last year, according to figures from the school's "Leave Green" program. "Leave Green" sets up bins where students can donate items for recycling and reuse. Last year's tonnage was about a 54% increase from the previous year's, according to the program's figures.

The Leave Green program also takes in food donations for the Jane B. Gearhart Full Circle Food Pantry, a student-led emergency food assistance program, Spencer said.

"Yes, it is a big lift doing it, but it is being done," Spencer said of recycling efforts. "We recognize and invite students who want to add to it."

Safety is a factor in recycling efforts besides the environmental impact and economic benefit, Spencer said. The university wants to curtail the unsafe practice of people rifling through dumpsters for useful items, he said.

More than 6,200 students are in the process of leaving campus housing with the end of the spring semester, according to the university's latest figures. A statement Friday says traffic is expected to peak on Wednesday and Friday.

Students have recycling options now, but all involve bringing the furniture to resale shops or recycling collection sites or taking their furniture home for further use, Jovicich and Lopez said. Likewise, local businesses selling used furniture would have to go collect it if no one will bring it, she said.

"A lot of this furniture is simply left behind in the dorm rooms," Lopez said. In those cases, the university must empty the rooms and get rid of the furniture, she said.

Students moving out often don't have vehicles capable of carrying out furniture when they leave, Jovicich and Lopez said.

The major obstacle to recycling the abandoned furniture is the labor-intensive cost of collecting and cleaning the goods, Jovicich and Lopez said. The Bandits' proposal in the competition estimated a startup cost of $300,000, covering the hiring of an expert manager, purchase of a furniture van, finding storage space, setting up a small industrial workshop and labor to reclaim the furniture. The Bandits' projections show the project would recoup its costs and become profitable within three years.

The realistic and stiff cost estimate of starting up the project shows the Bandits are realistic, Holtmeyer said.

"This will only work at scale," Lopez said.

The project cannot start small and still make a worthwhile profit, considering the minimum necessary startup expense, she said. The Bandits are exploring finance options, from investors and potential partners to recycling grants, she said.

The project would not need to recycle all the left-behind furniture either, Lopez and Jovicich said. Their estimates are based on a rate of reclaiming about 45% of what is available.

The Bandits' estimate of 200 tons is also based on what is left behind in university-owned housing, Jovicich and Lopez said. Students living in rental housing off campus also leave behind an as-yet unknown amount, they said.