GIVING IS IN THEIR DNA

UAMS donors recognized at reception, dinner

by Helaine Williams | Today at 2:01 a.m.
John Erck, Cindy Pugh, George and Livia Dunklin of Humphrey, and Dr. Cam Patterson, UAMS chancellor, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Society of the Double Helix Dinner, held April 21, 2023, at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)


The most generous of the donors to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences were celebrated during an April 21 reception and dinner for the UAMS Society of the Double Helix. The event took place in the Great Hall of the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock.

Guests dined on a meal featuring beef tenderloin and Gulf shrimp.

John Erck, vice chancellor, Division of Institutional Advancement, offered a welcome at the beginning of a program during which Dr. Cam Patterson, UAMS chancellor and chief executive officer of UAMS Health, spoke on the effects of giving; and Cindy L. Pugh, chairwoman of the UAMS Board of Advisors, recognized new members.

The UAMS Foundation Fund Board established the Society of the Double Helix, by which the university "acknowledges the outstanding philanthropy and exemplary leadership of individuals, foundations, corporations and organizations that have committed gifts of $100,000 or more to the institution since its founding in 1879." Donors have helped fund student scholarships, faculty and research endowments, equipment purchases and construction of facilities and centers.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams


Print Headline: UAMS donors recognized at reception, dinner

