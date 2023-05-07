University of Arkansas at Fort Smith graduation ceremonies set for Saturday

FORT SMITH -- Nearly 1,000 students of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith are expected to walk across a stage and into a new chapter of their lives this weekend.

The university will hold its spring and summer 2023 commencement Saturday with three ceremonies at the Stubblefield Center on campus. In all, 995 students, including those set to complete their education in June, have submitted graduation applications, according to a university news release Tuesday.

Each ceremony will honor graduates from one of the university's three colleges. The College of Health, Education and Human Sciences will have its ceremony at 10 a.m., the College of Arts and Sciences at 1 p.m. and the College of Business and Industry at 4 p.m.

Dana "DJ" Andreassen, 21, of Stilwell, Okla., is set to graduate with a bachelor's degree in social work.

Andreassen said Thursday brought mixed feelings for her, including sadness and excitement. She went through her last classes, turned in her last assignments and experienced her last days as an intern, having worked for the Arkansas Division of Children and Family Services and the 100 Families Initiative in Sebastian County.

"I've seen several graduations, so I was just kind of reminiscing, and I was like, 'How has it been four years, there is no way it's been four years,'" Andreassen said. "Like, I came from high school, went through covid, so I'm excited for the next chapter, but I am sad to leave UAFS just because of the impact it's actually made on my life and everyone else around me."

Andreassen said her sorority has been a "huge blessing and support" for her while her participation in the university's cheer team greatly helped her get engaged in the school. She also spoke highly of her professors, saying they actually care about students and want them to succeed.

Andreassen said she will start a one-year master's program at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla. in June, where she plans to earn a master's in social work. She then hopes to get field experience, expressing a strong desire to work with either veterans or people with disabilities.

Jacob Howell, 22, of Red Oak, Okla., will leave the university with a bachelor's of business administration with concentrations in digital and consumer marketing.

Howell, a first-generation student, said he's happy to be done with this part of his life and excited to be able to work full-time toward achieving his goals. On the other hand, he doesn't really know where his life will head post-university and not having college to act as a net for him is "a little scary."

"In college, I was able to kind of spread my wings a little bit in terms of my interests and figuring out exactly what career paths and what goals I wanted to set, and now that I know those things, the goals that I do have, they aren't exactly achieved through super-conventional means," Howell said. "I'll have to put in a lot of effort and work in order to make them a reality."

The real-world experience he gained at the university, including as a student worker in the university's marketing department, shaped how he sees society and the world, as well as how he sees himself within it, he said.

Howell hopes to go into media or content creation and distribution for a company. He will also work to develop his own business model and brand doing photography and videography, primarily for weddings and businesses.

Saturday's commencement ceremonies will also each have their own speaker, according to the news release.

Susie Marks, executive director of the Arkansas Nurses Association, will speak at the 10 a.m. event; Benny Gooden, retired Fort Smith School District superintendent and current senior executive assistant to the provost at the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education, will speak at the 1 p.m. event; and Brandon McFadden, a professor and the Tyson endowed chair in food policy economics in the Department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, will speak at the 4 p.m. event.

Students will not be limited on how many guests they can invite to the ceremonies and no tickets will be required, the news release states. Livestreams of all three events also will be available via the university's YouTube account.

People can learn more about the ceremonies at the UAFS website.

Jacob Howell (left) and Dana "DJ" Andreassen, both students at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith set to graduate on May 13, participate in an interview Thursday in the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center on the UAFS campus in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



