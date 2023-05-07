U.S. seeks a 25-year prison term for founder of the Oath Keepers

The Justice Department is seeking 25 years in prison for Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers founder convicted of seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors described as a violent plot to keep President Joe Biden out of the White House, prosecutors said in court papers filed Friday.

A Washington, D.C., jury convicted Rhodes in November in one of the most consequential cases brought in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, when a mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters assaulted police officers, smashed windows and temporarily halted Congress' certification of Biden's victory.

Prosecutors described the Oath Keepers' actions as "terrorism" and told the judge that a harsh sentence is critical to deter future political violence. They wrote that Rhodes "still presents a threat to American democracy and lives."

"Rhodes used his powers of persuasion and his platform as leader of the Oath Keepers to radicalize more than 20 other American citizens to oppose by force the authority of the government of the United States," prosecutors wrote in the nearly 200-page court filing.

Jurors found that Rhodes, of Granbury, Texas, plotted an armed rebellion with members of his far-right extremist group to stop the transfer of presidential power from Trump to Biden. In addition to seditious conspiracy, Rhodes was convicted of obstructing Congress' certification of Biden's victory. Both charges call for up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors asked the judge to go above the standard sentencing guidelines, arguing that the crimes deserve a longer sentence for terrorism because the goal was to influence the government through intimidation or coercion.

Prosecutors wrote that Rhodes, in media interviews behind bars, portrays himself as a victim of a politically motivated prosecution and "continues to invoke the words and deeds of the Founding Fathers in not-so-veiled calls for violent opposition to the government."

Rhodes is scheduled to be sentenced May 25. As of Friday evening, Rhodes' attorneys hadn't yet filed papers indicating how much time they will ask the judge to impose. They have vowed to appeal his conviction.

Prosecutors are seeking prison sentences ranging from 10 to 21 years for eight other Oath Keepers defendants convicted at trials. The Justice Department asked for 21 years behind bars for Kelly Meggs, the Florida chapter leader convicted of the sedition charge alongside Rhodes.

Meggs' attorney urged the judge in court papers filed late Friday to sentence him to no more than 28 months, saying the events that day "do not reflect Mr. Meggs' true character, nor his respect for the law."

Rhodes and Meggs were the first Jan. 6 defendants convicted at trial of seditious conspiracy.

Three other defendants on trial with them were acquitted of seditious conspiracy, but convicted of obstructing Congress. Another four Oath Keepers were convicted of the sedition charge during a second trial.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Kunzelman of The Associated Press.