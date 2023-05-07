Van Buren standout Riley Lowrey expects to be right at home on college softball diamond

VAN BUREN -- Riley Lowrey has been on or around a softball diamond almost her entire life.

"My first softball tournament that I went to I was 2 months old," Lowrey said. "It was my dad's, and it was the Busch Tournament in Sherwood. It's impacted my life. I've been around softball forever since I was born until now, and it probably won't ever stop."

Lowrey's dad, Mike, played baseball at Westark College, now the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, and then started playing men's softball on the elite level as a 19-year-old at a national tournament on the same team with his dad, Doug, who was an All-American offensive lineman at Arkansas State before playing briefly with the New York Jets. Both Mike and Doug are in the Arkansas Softball Hall of Fame, and Mike still plays competitively.

Riley's mom, then Becky Duignan, helped lead the Westark Lady Lions to the national championship and a 35-0 undefeated season in 1994-95. The team was inducted into the UAFS Hall of Fame two weeks ago. She played in the Arkansas Coaches Association All-Star basketball game after a stellar career at Fort Smith Christian, now Union Christian Academy, in which she scored 2,291 points that included 40 in a game, and later coached the girls at Fort Smith Christian.

Riley Lowrey signed to play softball at North Ark College in Harrison, but none of the family's athletic success, especially softball, pressured her into doing the same.

"My dad was a college athlete, my mom was a college athlete who won a national championship, and my pops was a college athlete and then an NFL player," Lowrey said. "There's definitely some pressure, but that is not why I made my decision to go to college to play softball. Originally, I wasn't even going to play but just decided to continue my softball career. So, pressure, sure, but not pressured to play in college. It was good pressure; it made me want to be better."

Riley Lowrey has certainly carved out her own path to success on the diamond. She's hitting .326 with four homers and has knocked in 24 runs.

She anchors the infield at first base and hits in the middle of the order, and she was instrumental in leading the Lady Pointers to their first conference title last year and to the semifinals of the state tournament as well as the team's second-straight conference this season.

"Our goal is to win a state championship," Lowrey said. "That's been our goal since last year when we won the conference championship and made it to the semifinals."

Lowrey is one of three seniors along with Bailey Wilson and Emberlin Caldwell.

"Bailey has worked hard, but she's been limited with seven knee surgeries in the last five years," Van Buren coach Andy Williams said. "Emberlin has broken every school record we've got in the pitching circle. Riley has been in the middle of our lineup the last three years providing RBIs and power, and she's a really good first baseman defensively. They've been a great class and have provided leadership. I'm looking forward to seeing how this thing turns out."

Van Buren will play Searcy at 3 p.m. Thursday.

POINTERS SURVIVE

The Pointers went into their final 5A-West doubleheader needing a sweep at Russellville to assure themselves of the third seed in the Class 5A state tournament.

Early, Tuesday, it was evident that the opener was going to be unlike the first game of most conference twinbills despite staff aces on the mound.

"Anytime in the first game of a conference doubleheader, you can expect a low scoring deal," Van Buren coach Luke Weatherford said. "When we showed up, the wind was blowing straight out, the field was really firm, then the strike zone was small, and I told our guys after the first inning that this was going to be an offensive game and that there were going to be some runs scored. All the variables were just adding up to it."

Sure enough, the game was tied at 9-9 after five innings before Van Buren won, 13-9, in eight innings.

Clark Seeger had a single, a double and a homer, and drove in six runs. Presley Nichols, Ethan Bowen and Weston Wilcox drove in two runs each. Malachi Henry had three hits and scored three runs.

Combined the game took almost 3½ hours. The two pitching staffs combined to throw 361 pitches. Dylan Dudley earned the win with the final two innings of scoreless relief.

Van Buren will play Batesville in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament at West Memphis at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The two met in last year's semifinal with Van Buren winning 12-3. The Pointers will likely face Mark Brissey again. The sophomore has already committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks. He threw a no-hitter against Marion last week, striking out 12.

SMITH SPRINTS TO SUCCESS

Northside sprinter DaMari Smith left his mark at Northside.

Thursday at the Class 6A track meet, Smith won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.65 seconds and also helped the 4x100 relay team finish second along with Cam Massey, T'kavion King and R.J. Lester.

Massey and King finished first and second, respectively, in the long jump.

GREENWOOD WINS CHAMPIONSHIP

The Greenwood Bulldogs won the 5A-West race that went down to the final inning with a 5-3 win in the nightcap of the final conference doubleheader of the year.

Austin Mitchell came on in relief with the bases loaded and two outs, coaxing a pop out to short center field to earn the save.

The win marked Greenwood's first conference championship since 2018 and first for Brandon Brewer in his first season as head coach of his alma mater.

The games set the Bulldogs up for the state tournament.

"It had a playoff level feel to it," Brewer said. "It was two really good teams battling it out. It was fun to be a part of that. There was high energy all the way through. We talked about how you can't get too high or too low. You've got to be consistent and handle the punches and handle the waves that are going to come. That's what is going to happen in the state tournament. It was good for us to experience that before the state tournament."

Greenwood will play host and defending state champion Marion in the first round at 3 p.m. Thursday.