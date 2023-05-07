Wainwright returns but Cards’ misery remains

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals extended a losing steak to eight for the first time in 16 years, losing to the Detroit Tigers 6-5 on Saturday in Adam Wainwright's return from the injured list as Akil Baddoo hit a go-ahead double in the 10th inning.

"I really wanted to end that," Wainwright said. "It's not all on my shoulders, I know, but when a starter goes out and puts up zeros then a team can really rally behind that. We had a lead twice to do it and let them get back into it both times."

St. Louis is on its longest skid since nine consecutive losses from Sept. 7-15, 2007. At a National League-worst 10-24, the Cardinals are 14 games under .500 for the first time since ending the 1997 season at 73-89.

"I've been through stretches like this before, and they're tough," said Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, who hit a two-run home run. "I think you just continue to go, and, hopefully, it turns. I don't know when it's going to turn, but you've just got to keep going and keep pushing. It's hard to do, but that's the only way."

A squirrel got one of the day's biggest ovations when he scampered across the infield in the bottom off the seventh.

Baddoo doubled off Giovanny Gallegos (1-2) to drive in automatic runner Jonathan Schoop.

Wainwright, starting his 19th and what he said will be his final major league season, allowed four runs and eight hits. He struck out five and walked none. His 31 fastballs averaged 87.6 mph.

Wainwright had started the season on the injured list after hurting a groin.

"I felt great out there," Wainwright said. "I felt in control of things and commanding the ball and commanding counts. I really can't understand what happened in that fifth inning. I feel like I pitched a scoreless game and I gave up four runs. I really don't know why."

BLUE JAYS 8, PIRATES 2 Brandon Belt hit a two-run double in a four-run first inning, and Toronto extended Pittsburgh's losing streak to a season-high six games.

BRAVES 5, ORIOLES 4 Kevin Pillar hit a pinch-hit two-run home run off Danny Coulombe (1-1) in the eighth as Atlanta defeated Baltimore.

REDS 5, WHITE SOX 3 TJ Friedl hit a three-run home run off Mike Clevinger (2-3) in the fifth and added an RBI triple in the seventh as Cincinnati defeated Chicago.

RED SOX 7, PHILLIES 4 Bryce Harper homered for the first time since Tommy John surgery on Nov. 23, a fifth-inning drive off Corey Kluber (2-4), but Philadelphia lost to Boston.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 4, MARLINS 2 Nick Madrigal's two-run single in the eighth inning lifted Chicago to a win over Miami.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, NATIONALS 7 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four hits, including a tying home run in the ninth, and pinch-hitter Pavin Smith walked with the bases loaded to force in the winning run as Arizona defeated Washington.

DODGERS 2, PADRES 1 Chris Taylor hit a two-run home run and Dustin May kept San Diego in check for six scoreless innings as Los Angeles held off the Padres.

GIANTS 4, BREWERS 1 Willie Mays was on hand as his 92nd birthday was celebrated, and Alex Cobb (2-1) allowed five hits in seven scoreless innings as San Francisco beat Milwaukee.

ROCKIES 5, METS 2 Touted rookie Ezequiel Tovar had three hits, including a two-run home run, and Austin Gomber won his third consecutive outing after a terrible start to the season as Colorado beat New York.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 5, ROYALS 4 Ryan Noda had a triple and double as Oakland defeated Kansas City.

GUARDIANS 4, TWINS 3 Steven Kwan connected for his first home run since last season to snap a seventh-inning tie, sending Cleveland to a victory over Minnesota.

MARINERS 7, ASTROS 5 J.P. Crawford doubled in three runs to highlight a seven-run eighth inning as Seattle rallied for a victory over Houston.

RANGERS 10, ANGELS 1 Jonah Helm drove in three runs and Nathan Eovaldi (4-2) threw eight scoreless innings as Texas routed Los Angeles.

YANKEES 3, RAYS 2 Harrison Bader flared a two-run single during a three-run eighth inning, and New York rallied from a two-run deficit to beat Tampa Bay.

St. Louis Cardinals' starting pitcher Adam Wainwright delivers a pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, May 6, 2023 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)



St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)



A squirrel runs across the infield in the seventh inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)



Detroit Tigers center fielder Riley Greene leaps at the wall to catch a long fly ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 6, 2023 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

