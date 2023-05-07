Walton Arts Center offers events in May; B Flats perform in NLR





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

FESTIVAL

Artosphere, free/cheap

Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center is offering free and low-cost events and performances in May as part of its annual Artosphere: Arkansas' Arts + Nature Festival. The festival continues this week with a performance by duo Trout Fishing in America, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville. Admission is by free ticket.

Stone Lion Puppet Theatre will put on "Little Red Hen's Garden" at Northwest Arkansas libraries -- 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St.; 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Springdale Public Library, 405 S. Pleasant St.; and 2 and 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bentonville Public Library, 405 S. Main St. Admission is by free ticket.

A free ticket will also be required for the screening of Alfred Hitchcock's "The Birds," 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St., Fayetteville. For the "Indie Films Artosphere Curated by Fayetteville Film Fest," 8 p.m. Friday in Walton Arts Center's Starr Theater, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, tickets are $15 "plus applicable fees."

Also free: On Friday, Trail Mix will line up artists along Fayetteville's Lower Ramble Trail, with activities for kids and families. And Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville, will hold a Garden Party, noon-4 p.m. Saturday.

The Artosphere Festival Orchestra and conductor Corrado Rovaris perform "An Evening of Brahms and Beethoven," 7 p.m. May 16 in Walton Arts Center's Baum Walker Hall. The program: Johannes Brahms' "Double" Concerto for violin and cello, with violinist Joel Link and cellist Camden Shaw as soloists, and Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 in F major, op.68, "Pastoral." It's also part of Walton Arts Center's 10x10 Arts Series. Tickets are $10. And orchestra musicians will spread out for pop-up performances through the downtown Fayetteville Entertainment District ("official locations will be announced soon!"), 7-11 p.m. May 18.

Walmart is the festival sponsor. Call (479) 433-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org; download the Artosphere App or visit artospherefestival.org.

TICKETS

Nurse Blake

Blake Lynch, aka Nurse Blake, touring comedian, nurse and "viral video star," will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 20 at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, as part of his 100-city "Shock Advised Comedy Tour." Tickets -- $39.50-$79.50, $139 and $189 VIP -- are available via nurseblake.com. Lynch worked in trauma centers around the country before starting his career in comedy, which evolved from posting original comedy videos aimed at his profession.

ON THE PODIUM

Architecture lecture

Natalie Henshaw, director of the Baltimore-based Campaign for Historic Trades, will give a virtual talk via Zoom (register at tinyurl.com/y36ante6) or live on YouTube (youtube.com/channel/UC-N_aGiEaksTp724-nGzbhw), 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. It's part of Preserve Arkansas' Women in Preservation series, featuring women from a variety of backgrounds working to save historic places in Arkansas and across the country. It's free, through support from DEMX Architecture. Call (501) 372-4757.

MUSIC

B Flats rock

Little Rock rock 'n' roll band The B Flats perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the parish hall of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Doors open at 6:30 for hors d'oeuvres and drinks. It's the closing performance in the church's 2022-23 Festival of the Senses season. Admission is free. Call (501) 753-3578 or email baxternan@aol.com.

The B Flats perform for North Little Rock's St. Luke's Episcopal Church's Festival of the Senses Tuesday. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jana Cohen)



Natalie Henshaw, director of the Baltimore-based Campaign for Historic Trades, will give a virtual talk on Tuesday, part of Preserve Arkansas Women in Preservation series. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Comedian Blake Lynch, aka Nurse Blake, performs Nov. 20 at Little Rocks Robinson Center Performance Hall. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



