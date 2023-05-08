Arkansas falls to Missouri, still cements top-four seed

For the second consecutive day, Missouri third baseman Kara Daly hit a game-winning home run Sunday to defeat the 12th-ranked University of Arkansas softball team.

With one out and nobody on base in the seventh inning, Daly sent a pitch from Arkansas right-hander Chenise Delce over the wall in left field and gave the Tigers a 7-6 victory in Columbia, Mo.

The hit handed Arkansas (38-16, 14-10 SEC) its first road series loss since 2020.

Daly also hit a walk-off solo home run against Delce in the eighth inning Saturday. The home run in Sunday's rubber match was Daly's 10th.

The Razorbacks grabbed a 6-3 lead in the fourth inning on a grand slam by shortstop Atalyia Rijo, but Missouri scored the game's final four runs.

Riley Frizell brought Missouri within 6-4 with a home run in the fourth inning, then the Tigers (33-23, 7-17) tied the game an inning later.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Frizell hit a ball through a gap in left-center field, which appeared to bounce off Daly running from second to third base. It was ruled a hit and two-run single by Frizell.

Arkansas coach Courtney Deifel asked umpires to review the call. To her dismay, it was not overturned and result was a 6-6 tied game.

Missouri appeared to be on its way to tying the game in the sixth inning. With one out and Payton Jackson on second base, Maddie Snider sent a fly ball deep into left field. Jackson advanced to third, but was called out for leaving base before the ball was caught. The Razorbacks escaped the inning with no runs surrendered.

Neither team scored again until Daly's home run.

Arkansas led 2-0 in the first inning when Cylie Halvorson hit a two-out, two-run home run. It was her second consecutive day with a homer, and her eighth home run of the season.

Missouri scored its first run against Arkansas starter Robyn Herron in the second inning on a sacrifice fly. Herron ran into trouble in the third inning and exited the game with no outs and the bases loaded.

Nikki McGaffin entered and gave up a two-out single which gave Mizzou a 3-2 lead. Both runs were charged to Herron.

Rijo's grand slam pulled Arkansas back ahead, but the Frizell home run off McGaffin in the fourth caused Deifel to bring left-hander Hannah Camenzind in to pitch.

Camenzind tossed 1 2/3 innings and was responsible for two runs scored in the fifth inning after she was replaced by Delce. Delce took her eighth loss and second in as many days.

Missouri reliever Taylor Pannell earned her second win. She threw the final 1 1/3 innings and gave up no runs or hits.

Before the game ended, the Razorbacks had already locked up a top-four finish in the SEC standings.

Arkansas is scheduled to play at 4 p.m. Thursday at Bogle Park in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.