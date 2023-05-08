Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded April 27 - May 3 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

April 27

Sloan Patrick Adkins, 29, Ozark, and Catherine Marrie Hooten, 23, Rogers

Adrian Araujo Mendoza, 31, and Esmeralda Gonzalez, 24, both of Bentonville

Jared Stanton Clark, 20, and Victoria Grace Schmid, 18, both of Siloam Springs

Hector Javier Cova Torres, 56, and Eva Cervantes, 53, both of Rogers

Daniel Mark Gressett, 59, and Amanda Renee Mahoney, 43, both of Jay, Okla.

Kyle Anthony Grover, 33, and Kelsey Joy Gourd, 29, both of Bentonville

Jose Saul Hernandez, 33, and Kaoma Barrios Martinez, 32, both of Rogers

Elvis Antonio Huezo, 26, and Mira Leticia Ramirez, 32, both of Siloam Springs

Paul David Jones, 26, and Madison Audrey Quesenberry, 25, both of McKean, Pa.

Cody James Alan Lizcano, 25, and Sydne Nicole Fairchild, 24, both of Springdale

Tri Maxwell Milam, 28, and Samantha Lee Brown, 26, both of Rogers

Charles Andrew Sizemore, 39, and Abigail Rose Hill, 28, both of Bella Vista

Frandso Tonyokwe, 23, and Joselynn Allenso, 21, both of Springdale

John Howard Westermann, 32, and Elizabeth Marie Laird, 27, both of Troy, Mo.

April 28

Ryan Eric Andrews, 24, Springdale, and Brooke Ashlee Smith, 23, Pittsburg, Kan.

Ryan Alan Bolduc, 26, and Allison Breann Cree, 25, both of Springdale

Donald Ray Cooper, 47, and Mariah Angeles Garcia, 43, both of Springdale

Carter Jacob Hiller, 23, and Chloe Denise Weimer, 22, both of Bentonville

Kevin Andrew Holland, 35, and Cierra Kirstine Turner, 35, both of Rogers

Patrick Henry Hrdlichka, 35, and Heather Elizabeth Mayfield, 31, both of Gravette

Dustan Cody Johnston, 35, and Peyton Leigh Madison, 26, both of Gentry

Trevor Conrad Kinion, 34, and Jennifer Lynn Dixon, 31, both of Rogers

Henry Koniske, 27, and Reimina Herry, 23, both of Decatur

Antonio Guadalupe Macias Apolinar, 34, and Jani Mendoza Flores, 39, both of Rogers

Manuel Mares-Reza, 22, and Jessica Rubi Martinez, 21, both of Rogers

Ronald Webster McFadden II, 32, and Elizabeth Susan Mahmens, 27, both of Rogers

Carla Janette Price, 53, and Leah Suzanne Hobson, 58, both of Bella Vista

Stefan Michael Ralston, 31, Jenks, Okla., and Lauren Elizabeth Weatherly, 31, Bentonville

Jacob Matthew Reid, 19, and Erica Paige Hilger, 19, both of Bentonville

Darryll Daniel Rodríguez Soza, 26, and Jakquelin Andrea Garcia Fino, 31, both of Rogers

Roderick Ruben Villalonga Garcia, 34, and Gabriela Trinidad Morales Sotomayor, 23, both of Rogers

May 1

Ben Kevin Crozier, 45, and Shannon Kay Hollowell, 50, both of Rogers

James Douglas Winberry, 40, and Arianna Maria Rolanpenales, 41, both of Garfield

May 2

Isaac Daniel Bautista-Jaime, 24, and Rebekah Mai Stinson, 21, both of Siloam Springs

James Paul Britton, 29, and Dayton Brenna Wetherby, 28, both of Rogers

Alejandro Lugo Castaneda, 44, and Helen Leona Bresee, 48, both of Liberal, Mo.

Robert Michael Crow, 41, and Judy Diane McMurray, 32, both of Sulphur Springs

Robert Charles DeBacco, 57, and Heather Nichole Bradley, 46, both of Bella Vista

Brayden Patrick Gerbitz, 21, and Kelsy Renee Chambers, 18, both of Tahlequah, Okla.

Randy Clark Ramont, 65, and Dana Lynn Reinke, 65, both of Gentry

Zachary Phoenix Roman, 30, and Alexandra Brooke Wade, 27, both of Rogers

John Douglas Sheridan, 50, and Colleen Nicole Sheridan, 48, both of Bentonville

Matthew Harold Walter, 49, and Caitlin Dawn Price, 29, both of Wyandotte, Okla.

May 3

Kolin Christopher Blakely, 48, and LeAnne Gail Hudson, 50, both of Siloam Springs

Joseph Marshall Braun, 22, and Shli Radell Kinkead, 22, both of Joplin, Mo.

Timothy Dale Eversole, 64, Rogers, and Tami Arlene Hlebasko, 47, San Bernadino, Calif.