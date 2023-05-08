Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded April 27 - May 3 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
April 27
Sloan Patrick Adkins, 29, Ozark, and Catherine Marrie Hooten, 23, Rogers
Adrian Araujo Mendoza, 31, and Esmeralda Gonzalez, 24, both of Bentonville
Jared Stanton Clark, 20, and Victoria Grace Schmid, 18, both of Siloam Springs
Hector Javier Cova Torres, 56, and Eva Cervantes, 53, both of Rogers
Daniel Mark Gressett, 59, and Amanda Renee Mahoney, 43, both of Jay, Okla.
Kyle Anthony Grover, 33, and Kelsey Joy Gourd, 29, both of Bentonville
Jose Saul Hernandez, 33, and Kaoma Barrios Martinez, 32, both of Rogers
Elvis Antonio Huezo, 26, and Mira Leticia Ramirez, 32, both of Siloam Springs
Paul David Jones, 26, and Madison Audrey Quesenberry, 25, both of McKean, Pa.
Cody James Alan Lizcano, 25, and Sydne Nicole Fairchild, 24, both of Springdale
Tri Maxwell Milam, 28, and Samantha Lee Brown, 26, both of Rogers
Charles Andrew Sizemore, 39, and Abigail Rose Hill, 28, both of Bella Vista
Frandso Tonyokwe, 23, and Joselynn Allenso, 21, both of Springdale
John Howard Westermann, 32, and Elizabeth Marie Laird, 27, both of Troy, Mo.
April 28
Ryan Eric Andrews, 24, Springdale, and Brooke Ashlee Smith, 23, Pittsburg, Kan.
Ryan Alan Bolduc, 26, and Allison Breann Cree, 25, both of Springdale
Donald Ray Cooper, 47, and Mariah Angeles Garcia, 43, both of Springdale
Carter Jacob Hiller, 23, and Chloe Denise Weimer, 22, both of Bentonville
Kevin Andrew Holland, 35, and Cierra Kirstine Turner, 35, both of Rogers
Patrick Henry Hrdlichka, 35, and Heather Elizabeth Mayfield, 31, both of Gravette
Dustan Cody Johnston, 35, and Peyton Leigh Madison, 26, both of Gentry
Trevor Conrad Kinion, 34, and Jennifer Lynn Dixon, 31, both of Rogers
Henry Koniske, 27, and Reimina Herry, 23, both of Decatur
Antonio Guadalupe Macias Apolinar, 34, and Jani Mendoza Flores, 39, both of Rogers
Manuel Mares-Reza, 22, and Jessica Rubi Martinez, 21, both of Rogers
Ronald Webster McFadden II, 32, and Elizabeth Susan Mahmens, 27, both of Rogers
Carla Janette Price, 53, and Leah Suzanne Hobson, 58, both of Bella Vista
Stefan Michael Ralston, 31, Jenks, Okla., and Lauren Elizabeth Weatherly, 31, Bentonville
Jacob Matthew Reid, 19, and Erica Paige Hilger, 19, both of Bentonville
Darryll Daniel Rodríguez Soza, 26, and Jakquelin Andrea Garcia Fino, 31, both of Rogers
Roderick Ruben Villalonga Garcia, 34, and Gabriela Trinidad Morales Sotomayor, 23, both of Rogers
May 1
Ben Kevin Crozier, 45, and Shannon Kay Hollowell, 50, both of Rogers
James Douglas Winberry, 40, and Arianna Maria Rolanpenales, 41, both of Garfield
May 2
Isaac Daniel Bautista-Jaime, 24, and Rebekah Mai Stinson, 21, both of Siloam Springs
James Paul Britton, 29, and Dayton Brenna Wetherby, 28, both of Rogers
Alejandro Lugo Castaneda, 44, and Helen Leona Bresee, 48, both of Liberal, Mo.
Robert Michael Crow, 41, and Judy Diane McMurray, 32, both of Sulphur Springs
Robert Charles DeBacco, 57, and Heather Nichole Bradley, 46, both of Bella Vista
Brayden Patrick Gerbitz, 21, and Kelsy Renee Chambers, 18, both of Tahlequah, Okla.
Randy Clark Ramont, 65, and Dana Lynn Reinke, 65, both of Gentry
Zachary Phoenix Roman, 30, and Alexandra Brooke Wade, 27, both of Rogers
John Douglas Sheridan, 50, and Colleen Nicole Sheridan, 48, both of Bentonville
Matthew Harold Walter, 49, and Caitlin Dawn Price, 29, both of Wyandotte, Okla.
May 3
Kolin Christopher Blakely, 48, and LeAnne Gail Hudson, 50, both of Siloam Springs
Joseph Marshall Braun, 22, and Shli Radell Kinkead, 22, both of Joplin, Mo.
Timothy Dale Eversole, 64, Rogers, and Tami Arlene Hlebasko, 47, San Bernadino, Calif.