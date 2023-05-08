Benton County restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

April 24

Bawarchi Biryani

3404 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 24, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food safety manager. Walls in kitchen/dish area have an accumulation of food residue and grease. Cracked tile/flooring around dish area and handwash sink allowing for water to pool.

Cava Mezze Grill

4007 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Fans in walk-in cooler have an accumulation of dust. There is an accumulation of crumbs on top of the warewashing machine. There is an accumulation of black growth along the wall by sprayer hose.

Cici's Pizza

3604 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: There is no timer set or written marking to compare when the hot food has been put on the buffet using time as the control for food safety.

Comfort Inn

3001 N.E. 11th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Buildup of black debris in the ice machine.

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No heat test strips or dishtemp plate to measure the heat of the dish machine. Facility was approved without a three-compartment sink, uses dish machine for sanitation.

Highfill Mart - Food Store

14939 Arkansas 12 West, Gentry

Priority violations: Bags of kettle corn from an unknown vendor. Product not labeled in any way.

Priority foundation violations: The permit holder shall be the person in charge or shall designate a person in charge and shall ensure that a Person in charge is present at the retail food establishment during all hours of operation. Interior of the cappuccino machine is visibly dirty. No lid on the top of the cappuccino machine. Unused/unnecessary/broken equipment stored in the corner by the side outer door (old hot-case with food debris in it, refrigerator unit not in use and crates and other various items).

Core violations: Helados Mexican ice cream bars are not labeled for resale, with no ingredients or other packaging information on the individual bars. Cases of food stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer, repeat violation. Walk-in floor has product, trash and debris under shelves.

Highfill Mart - Restaurant

14939 Arkansas 12 West, Gentry

Priority violations: BBQ meat from an outside vendor. Food cannot be used or sold unless the food is prepared in an approved facility that holds a manufacturing permit. Slicer had what appears to be dried tomatoes still on the unit. Foods in the hot-case not at 135 degrees or above.

Priority foundation violations: No designated person in charge available at the time of inspection. Foods not date-marked as needed. Preparation table doors/handles and between lids are visible dirty with food debris.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Two bags of chicken tortilla soup in the walk-in cooler, but product says to keep frozen. Items do not have date marks and the bags look swollen. Food employees shall wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings or nets, that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food; clean equipment, utensils and linens; and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles.

Highlands Pub

1 Pamona Drive, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Ham in the prep table was 49-55 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Posted permit expired on June 30, 2022.

Java Dudes Coffee Company

2101 S.E. Simple Savings Drive, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Posted permit expired.

Sam's Club Home Office - Childcare

2101 S.E. Simple Savings Drive, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No paper towels available at handsink.

Core violations: None

Snow Cold Shaved Ice & More

909 N.W. 11th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No quat test strips.

April 25

Beef 'O' Brady's

2500 S.W. 14th St., Suite 108, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Walls and ceilings in food preparation areas have an accumulation of food residue and grease. Shelves in walk-in cooler have an accumulation of food residue.

Taco & Tamale Co.

101 W. Central Ave., Bentonville

Priority violations: No chlorine residual in dish machine.

Priority foundation violations: Permit to operate expired 3/31/23.

Core violations: Test strips expired December 2022.

Casey's

900 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Permit posted expired 12/31/22.

El Pueblito Mexican Restaurant

1707 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Priority violations: Beans from yesterday in the walk-in cooler at 55 degrees. The beans were stacked in the walk-in cooler preventing adequate cooling. Queso at 125 degrees in the hot-hold unit. Pineapple at 46 degrees and imitation crab at 55 degrees in the prep table. Tomatoes and onions at 47 degrees and pork at 46 degree in the large refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: Menu lacks asterisking. Salsa refrigerator lacks refrigerator thermometer. Sanitizer bucket on cook-line had 0 ppm chlorine.

Core violations: No covered trash receptacle in the women's restroom.

Everest Rehabilitation Hospital

4313 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Priority violations: No hand towels available at handwashing sinks at time of inspection

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Current permit expired.

Matrix Racquet Club

1219 Mills Lane, Lowell

Priority violations: Sliced cheese in refrigerator being held at 47 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Pupuseria Miraflores

1845 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Priority violations: Box of eggs stored on top shelf in refrigerator above ready-to-eat items. Items in walk-in and refrigerator not date-marked.

Priority foundation violations: Handwashing sink in kitchen blocked by stool and large bowl of shredded cabbage.

Core violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Several ants seen in kitchen near dry storage entry. Bag of onions stored on floor in kitchen. Ceiling has gaps and is leaking in the kitchen.

Tater's Grill

109 N. Bloomington St., Lowell

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Multiple plugs missing in walk-in cooler.

Wild About Learning Academy

1100 S.E. 22nd St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No irreversible temperature measuring device for heat sanitizing dish machine.

April 26

Lang's Asian Fusion

115 N. Dixieland Road, Suite 16, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Permit expired 3/31/23.

Cafe USA

2308 S.E. 28th St., Suite 9, Bentonville

Priority violations: Raw bacon being stored above ready-to-eat items.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Kitchen employees lacking hair restraints. Sticky residue underneath soda box dispensers.

Candlewood Suites

4601 W. Rozell St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Permit not posted. Permit expired.

Catfish John's

601 Hudson Road, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Multiple uncovered employee beverages located throughout facility. Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer.

Crabby's Seafood Bar And Grill

1800 S. 52nd St., Suite 102, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Scrub brush, sanitizer tablets, wiping cloth, coffee mug and sink plunger being stored in handwashing sink at bar. Chlorine sanitizer at 0 ppm in mechanical warewashing machine and sanitizer hose disconnected and pouring on floor at time of inspection.

Core violations: Boxes of food being stored on floor in walk-in freezer. Visibly soiled wiping cloths being stored on food contact surface of prep table. Using a single-service plastic condiment container as scoop. Interior of the keg coolers at the bar have standing beer or liquid in the bottom.

Gentry Head Start

206 S. Giles St., Gentry

Priority violations: Temperature on irreversible registering at 158 degrees. Wash cycle does not seem to be reaching the required temperature per manufacturers data information.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Gaps in the weather stripping at the bottom of the outside/kitchen door.

Grand Central Station

1806 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Priority violations: Gravy at 129 degrees and chicken at 122 degrees in a stacked pan in the hot-hold case.

Priority foundation violations: Dishes, slicer, shelving and tub used to store utensils have a buildup of debris. No consumer advisory on the menu. The kitchen had a buildup of debris both inside and outside of equipment, on shelving, walls, floors and the ceiling.

Core violations: Packages of sour cream were stored in the live worm refrigerator.

La Huerta

129 Fowler St., Suite B, Gentry

Priority violations: Salsa at the servers' station was not at 41 degrees or below.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Beans and queso at the servers' station are not at 135 degrees. Hole in the wall behind the chest freezer in the storeroom. Some of the lights in the kitchen are not working.

Lucy's Diner

511 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Large cans of food items damaged and in stock.

Core violations: No permit posted.

Metfield Clubhouse

1 Euston Road, Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Ozark Adventist Academy

20997 Dawn Hill East Road, Gentry

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Cottage cheese temperature on the salad bar is reading 44 degrees.

The Kids Studio

5516 W. Walsh Lane, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Bottle of sanitizer not labeled with contents of container.

Core violations: None

April 27

Bliss Cupcake Cafe

4204 W. Green Acres Road, Suite 100, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Bottles of sanitizer not labeled with contents of container.

Core violations: No test strips available at time of inspection.

El Jicaro Salvadoran Restaurant

1207 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No paper towels available at women's restroom handsink.

Core violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer and cooler. Ice scoop being stored in ice bin with handle in contact with ice.

Walmart Global People Center - Food Store

508 S.W. Eighth St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Wiping cloth bucket was cloudy and at 100 ppm quat (quat needs to be 150-400 ppm).

Core violations: None

Grub's Grille

3001 Market St., Rogers

Priority violations: Carton of eggs stored above condiments and open container of salsa in refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: No hand cleanser available at handwashing sink in kitchen. No sanitizer detected in mechanical warewashing machine at bar. Bottles of cleaners and sanitizer not labeled with contents of container.

Core violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. No sanitizer detected in sanitizing buckets in kitchen. No sanitizer test strips available at time of inspection.

Walmart J Street Office - Food Store

2608 S.W. J St., Bentonville

Priority violations: Sanitizer in three-compartment sink was at less than 100 ppm quat. Employee was sanitizing dishes using this compartment.

Priority foundation violations: Facility is pickling cucumbers and onions and keeping for longer than seven days.

Core violations: None

One-Eyed Jack's Fine Tobacco Lounge

2308 S.E. 28th St., Suite 12, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No equipment or towels for hand drying available in men's restroom.

Core violations: None

RedBird Development - Food Store

2403 S.E. J St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Dish machine plate temp only reached 141 degrees after multiple cycles.

Core violations: None

Waffle Hut

1233 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No employee handwash sink available in food prep area. No three-compartment sink on site, only a two-compartment sink.

Core violations: None

Walmart Neighborhood Market - Fuel Center

9354 S. Holly St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No visible thermometer in the cooler with the sandwiches.

Core violations: None

Walmart Headquarters Office

702 S.W. Eighth St., Bentonville

Priority violations: Sour cream in small plastic containers were in an ice box at 55 degrees. Pickles made in-house are being served past seven days.

Priority foundation violations: Pickles made in facility were at 62 degrees in sandwich make area. Pickles are being disposed of at the end of lunch service, but there was no time indicator marked on the food container.

Core violations: Multiple employees with beards are preparing/serving food without beard restraints. Permit expired 6/30/2022.

Walmart Headquarters Office - Kiosk

702 S.W. Eighth St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Permit expired 6/2022.

Yum Yo's Frozen Treats

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 5195, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Bottles of cleaner and sanitizer above three-compartment sink not labeled with contents of containers.

Core violations: None

April 28

59 Diner

106 First Ave. N.E., Gravette

Priority violations: Reheated green beans in prep table at 130 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Posted permit expired on July 30, 2022.

Carsten Concessions - Mini Funnel Cakes Mobile

20932 Shady Grove Road, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Papa John's Pizza

2810 W. Walnut St., Suite D, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No food manager certificate available at time of inspection. Box fan in corner of kitchen had dust buildup.

Super Donut

901 First Ave. S.E., Suite A, Gravette

Priority violations: Kolaches at 70 degrees, pork and rice kolaches at 67 degrees and sausage and egg croissant at 64 degrees in the display case. Kolaches in the kitchen were at 70 degrees. No documentation or procedure regarding using time as a control. The times written on the display case were not posted today.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. A container with raw bacon stored on a wire shelf above packaged muffins. The new owner does not have a retail food permit for the facility.

Table Mesa Bistro

108 E. Central Ave., Suite 10, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Upright cooler near cook/prep station is missing a panel on the inside, exposing insulation. Wall in room with walk-in cooler has fallen apart, showing exposed brick. Some flooring in the kitchen area is cracked and no longer smooth and easy to clean.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 24 -- Arby's, 3929 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Sam's Club Home Office - Cafeteria, 2101 S.E. Simple Savings Drive, Bentonville; Walnut Farm Montessori School, 4208 E. Central Ave., Bentonville; Whataburger, 1404 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

April 25 -- 211 Cafe, 1 College Drive, Bentonville; For The Love, 1 College Drive, Bentonville; Hyatt Place, 4610 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Lowell Senior Activity Center, 704 E. Monroe Ave., Lowell; Northwest Arkansas Head Start, 2109 S.E. J St., Bentonville; NWACC - Food Court Kitchen, 1211 S.E. Eagle Way, Bentonville; NWACC - Global Business Development, 900 S.E. Eagle Way, Bentonville; Yeyo's Mexican Grill - Mobile, 122 W. Central Ave., Bentonville

April 26 -- Dixieland Nutrition, 115 N. Dixieland Road, Suite 24, Rogers; Shiloh Christian School Pinnacle Hills Campus, 5413 Pinnacle Pointe Drive, Rogers; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Food Store, 1817 S. Eighth St., Rogers; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 1817 S. Eighth St., Rogers

April 27 -- Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 2007 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers; Walmart Global People Center - Kiosk, 508 S.W. Eighth St., Bentonville; Walmart International Support Center, 701 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Walmart J Street Office - Kiosk, 2608 S.W. J St., Bentonville; On The Border, 577 N. 46th St., Rogers; RedBird Development - Kiosk, 2403 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Walmart Supply Chain Logistics Services - Food Store, 311 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 935 S. Holly St., Siloam Springs; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Food Store, 935 S. Holly St., Siloam Springs

April 28 -- Carsten Concessions - Candy Mobile, 20932 Shady Grove Road, Siloam Springs; Founders Classical Academy, 800 S. Dodson Road, Rogers; La Quinta Inn, 1001 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Lili's Bubble Waffle, 123 Main St. S.E., Gravette; Mountain Snow, 21842 Floyd Moore Road, Gentry; Ozark Mountain Bagel Co., 105 W. Central Ave., Bentonville; Pizza Hut, 1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville; Shuckin' Delicious Roasted Corn, 7658 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville