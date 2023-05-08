Cast your peepers at this sneaky little word puzzle, Arkansas





Let's play a game of Obfuscation.

Your job is to remember a common word that fits all these definitions. Mine is to make you doubt your answer.

Today's word is a four-letter noun.

? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️ A loop attached to a belt to hold a weapon, perhaps a lightsaber or a dagger in its sheath.

◼️ The triangular, horny pads in the middles of the soles of the four feet of Equus caballus.

◼️ A device that allows wheels traveling on one rail of a track to cross an intersecting rail.

◼️ The nut of a violin's bow.

◼️ An item with holes or spikes for holding fresh flowers upright in a bowl or vase.

◼️ An ornamental braided button and loop fastener for the front of a garment.

◼️ A Frenchie.

The May 1 word was "spring." Feel free to email if you want to know today's word before May 15.

Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



