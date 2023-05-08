Cast your peepers at this sneaky little word puzzle, Arkansas

Let's play a game of Obfuscation.
Your job is to remember a common word that fits all these definitions. Mine is to make you doubt your answer.
Today's word is a four-letter noun.
? ... ? ... ? ... ?
The word means ...
◼️ A loop attached to a belt to hold a weapon, perhaps a lightsaber or a dagger in its sheath.
◼️ The triangular, horny pads in the middles of the soles of the four feet of Equus caballus.
◼️ A device that allows wheels traveling on one rail of a track to cross an intersecting rail.
◼️ The nut of a violin's bow.
◼️ An item with holes or spikes for holding fresh flowers upright in a bowl or vase.
◼️ An ornamental braided button and loop fastener for the front of a garment.
◼️ A Frenchie.
The May 1 word was "spring." Feel free to email if you want to know today's word before May 15.
Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com